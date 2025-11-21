Strategic Storage Trust X Makes Initial Acquisition With Property in the Greater Nashville Metropolitan Area

LADERA RANCH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Strategic Storage Trust X (“SST X”), a private company that intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust sponsored by an affiliate of SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop”) (NYSE: SMA), announced the acquisition of its first storage facility located at 1323 NW Broad St., Murfreesboro, Tennessee. SST X purchased the property from SmartStop. SmartStop acquired the property in February 2025 with the intention of selling it to SST X.

The facility spans approximately 62,100 net rentable square feet and includes approximately 470 storage units, including approximately 380 drive-up units and approximately six RV units, distributed across 12 single-story buildings. Positioned in a bustling commercial corridor, the facility benefits from a daily traffic count of approximately 21,390 vehicles, ensuring strong visibility and accessibility for customers.

The property is in a rapidly growing area, with an expected population growth of 9.1% from 2022 to 2027 within a three-mile radius. The facility will serve the communities of Blackman Farm, Blackman Meadows, East Woods, Hillwood, Providence Pointe, Salem Creek, Southern Meadows, The Cloister, Westlawn, and Woods Edge, meeting the growing demand for high-quality self-storage solutions.

SST X’s perpetual NAV REIT structure intends to offer investors long-term exposure to a diversified, professionally managed self-storage portfolio, with monthly NAV-based valuations and no fixed liquidation timeline. It is designed to provide stable income, reduce market-timing risk, and support long-term value creation.

“The acquisition of this Murfreesboro property marks a milestone as the first addition to the SST X portfolio,” said H. Michael Schwartz, President and CEO of SST X. “This facility is well-positioned within a dynamic and expanding market that reflects the type of long-term growth opportunities we target. We’re proud to introduce SST X with an asset that exemplifies our disciplined approach to investing and our continued commitment to delivering value through well-located, high-quality self-storage properties.”

About Strategic Storage Trust X (SST X):

Strategic Storage Trust X (“SST X”) is a recently formed Maryland statutory trust that intends to qualify as a REIT for federal income tax purposes commencing no later than our taxable year ending December 31, 2025. SST X’s primary investment strategy is to invest in income-producing and growth self-storage facilities and related self-storage real estate investments in the United States and Canada. As of November 21, 2025, SST X has a portfolio of one operating property in the United States comprising approximately 470 units and 62,100 rentable square feet (including parking).

About SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (SmartStop):

SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (“SmartStop”) (NYSE: SMA), is a self-managed REIT with a fully integrated operations team of more than 1,000 self-storage professionals focused on growing the SmartStop® Self Storage brand. SmartStop, through its indirect subsidiary SmartStop REIT Advisors, LLC, also sponsors other self-storage programs, and through its indirect subsidiary Argus Professional Storage Management, LLC, offers third-party management services in the U.S. and Canada. As of November 21, 2025, SmartStop has an owned or managed portfolio of more than 460 operating properties in 34 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada, comprising approximately 270,000 units and more than 35 million rentable square feet. SmartStop and its affiliates own or manage 49 operating self-storage properties in Canada, which total approximately 42,200 units and 4.3 million rentable square feet. Additional information regarding SmartStop is available at www.smartstopselfstorage.com.