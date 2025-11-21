Ilant Health Enhances Comprehensive Cardiometabolic Care with Direct Contracting for Obesity Management Medicine for Employers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ilant Health announced that it will offer employers direct contracting and transparent pricing of Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) obesity management medicines.

Employers working with Ilant Health will have the option of accessing obesity management medicines at a transparent and predictable price point starting in early 2026. Medications obtained through this collaboration will be fulfilled by a licensed mail-order pharmacy, supporting convenience, continuity, and a seamless member experience.

By working with Lilly to support access to obesity management medications, Ilant can help employers address a significant barrier to evidence-based obesity and cardiometabolic care: the unpredictable cost of obesity medication. The direct pricing model is designed to support access and deliver on Ilant’s commitment to delivering high-quality, holistic care that drives clinical improvement while bending the cost curve.

Ilant’s model is built for modern obesity care, uniting whole-person care with predictive analytics that surface individualized care and support recommendations. This innovative approach ensures that members receive the right care at the right time with the right support, delivering great experience and leading clinical outcomes while managing total cost of care and reducing unnecessary spend.

“This new option will allow us to help employers improve the metabolic health and wellbeing of their population by providing a compelling avenue for access to obesity management medicines,” said Elina Onitskansky, Founder & CEO at Ilant. “Innovative employers have been looking for solutions that combine transparency, value, and high-quality care, and this approach delivers exactly that. It ensures members are able to access appropriate treatment and the comprehensive support needed to achieve meaningful and sustainable health outcomes.”

Ilant’s care model—rooted in its mission to make holistic, evidence-based obesity care accessible and sustainable for all—combines a range of medical interventions delivered by experienced clinicians with behavioral health, nutrition support, advanced analytics to support life-changing outcomes. The new direct pricing pathway strengthens this model by giving employers greater visibility into medication spend and by supporting alignment between member needs and obesity medicine medication access.

“Employers continue to tell us they want to better support their employees’ health but face real challenges in providing coverage for obesity management medicines,” said Kevin Hern, Senior Vice President, Lilly Employer, Lilly USA. “We’re excited to work with organizations that share our commitment to removing friction and streamlining options for employers to help expand access to obesity management medicines for people who need them.”

ABOUT ILANT HEALTH

Ilant Health is an obesity and cardiometabolic health company, focused on increasing access to treatment while reducing total cost of care for employers and payers through value-based care. Ilant Health provides the single front door for individuals with obesity, delivering end-to-end evidence-based solutions (bariatric surgery, medication, intense behavioral therapy) through a technology-enabled and analytics-driven obesity medicine practice. To learn more about Ilant Health, please visit their website at https://www.ilanthealth.com/.