Iveda Advances Egyptian Localization Strategy, Signing Major New Manufacturing Partnership for Local Production of the Latest in 360 Camera Technology

MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iveda® (NASDAQ: IVDA), the global leader in cloud-based AI video analytics technology, today announced a major expansion of its regional strategy in Egypt with a new tri-lateral manufacturing partnership between the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) and Egyptian security technology developer, ZeroTech. This agreement marks the next step in Iveda’s localization roadmap, following the recent transfer of VEMO Body Cam manufacturing to Egypt.

Under this new initiative, AOI and ZeroTech will begin local production of Iveda360, Iveda’s advanced 360-degree smart surveillance camera engineered for real-time AI video analytics. Unlike older 360-camera generations that suffer from image warping and distortion, Iveda360 delivers true-to-environment, anti-warp imaging, enabling accurate AI detection from every angle. Its immersive navigation—similar to moving through a space in the first-person view of Google Maps—provides seamless situational awareness from a single device.

With Egypt’s CCTV camera market projected to reach USD 582 million by 2033, Iveda’s local partners anticipate strong nationwide demand for the Iveda360 platform. They expect the camera to transform visibility and modernize smart security across Egypt’s most critical sectors—including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation hubs, and airports. Within this broader market, the 360-degree camera segment is forecasted to grow from USD 14.28 million in 2024 to USD 76.31 million by 2033.

By transferring advanced American technology into AOI and ZeroTech’s facilities, Iveda intends to capture a meaningful share of this expanding market, while pairing locally manufactured devices with recurring software and services revenue powered by its AI video analytics platform.

“This new Iveda360 manufacturing partnership is not just about building more cameras—it’s about building a long-term revenue engine in a market that’s growing quickly,” said David Ly, Founder and CEO of Iveda. “With AOI’s manufacturing expertise and ZeroTech’s technical leadership, we are localizing high-value products like Iveda360 to meet regional demand today, while also positioning Egypt as a strategic export hub for tomorrow. This is the next phase of our localization strategy in Egypt, and we are already exploring how the same model can extend beyond security systems into other categories of connected technology that touch people’s everyday lives across the region.”

AOI Electronics—a division of one of Egypt’s most influential industrial institutions—brings decades of high-level expertise in electronics manufacturing. ZeroTech, one of Egypt’s earliest and largest local surveillance technology firms, will support technology integration, calibration, and quality assurance for mass production of Iveda360.

General Ashraf, an Advisory Board Member of Iveda based in Egypt, added, “By combining Iveda’s technology with our Egyptian partners' production capacity and channel relationships, we see a clear path to unlocking multi-million-dollar opportunities in both domestic deployments and export projects across Africa and the Middle East.”

In addition to serving Egypt’s internal demand, the collaboration is designed to support regional exports, leveraging Egypt’s industrial base and strategic geographic position. The Middle East and Africa video surveillance market as a whole was estimated at USD 4.32 billion in 2024, with expectations to reach USD 5.71 billion by 2029, underscoring the broader regional revenue potential.

This announcement strengthens the multi-phased strategic partnership between Iveda, AOI, and ZeroTech, further positioning Egypt as a regional hub for next-generation surveillance and AI technology manufacturing.

About Iveda Solutions®

Iveda (NASDAQ: IVDA) is a global provider of cloud-based AI search and surveillance technologies that protect people, places, and assets worldwide. Leveraging IoT platforms, smart sensors, and AI, Iveda empowers cities and organizations to undergo digital transformation and seamlessly transition into the fifth industrial revolution. Headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, with a subsidiary in Taiwan, Iveda is publicly traded under the ticker symbol "IVDA.”

About ZeroTech

Since 2002, ZeroTech has been an innovator in security hardware and software, producing industry-leading surveillance systems, access control solutions, and home automation. Their products are used in a variety of sectors, including retail, transportation, banking, and hospitality, and are certified to meet international quality standards.

About AOI Electronics

The Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) is a major industrial entity in Egypt, founded in 1975 to advance technology-based industries across the Arab world. AOI Electronics, established in 1979, manufactures a wide range of advanced electronic equipment.