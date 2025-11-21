HTC VIVERSE and Wonderland Engine Launch Open-Source Integration to Accelerate 3D Creation

BERKELEY, Calif. & TAIPEI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIVERSE, the leading 3D content distribution platform, today announced a new open-source integration with Wonderland Engine, the high-performance WebXR engine designed for building interactive, browser-based 3D experiences. The collaboration released a public GitHub template that enables anyone to directly publish to VIVERSE from Wonderland Engine, making it easy for creators to build and share immersive, multiplayer-ready worlds.

With support across mobile, desktop, and VR platforms, the integration delivers synced presence and a production-ready publishing workflow—marking a major step toward interoperable, browser-based 3D creation. Creators can explore a live demo or access the official GitHub.

“3D experiences should be fast to build, easy to share, and effortless to bring to life together,” said Andranik Aslanyan, Head of Growth, HTC VIVERSE. “Our collaboration with Wonderland Engine brings that vision to life, combining powerful avatar tools with high-performance WebXR networking so creators can build connected worlds with unprecedented speed and simplicity.”

A Seamless Workflow for Connected, Creator-Friendly 3D Worlds

With the new open-source template, developers can do a variety of things, including:

Seamless Log-in : Easily sign in with your VIVERSE account and create a personalized avatar directly within a Wonderland Engine world.

Easily sign in with your VIVERSE account and create a personalized avatar directly within a Wonderland Engine world. Avatar & Identity Sync: Keep names and avatars consistent across sessions with effortless Wonderland Cloud networking.

Keep names and avatars consistent across sessions with effortless Wonderland Cloud networking. Multiplayer at Scale: Host medium-scale multiplayer experiences with integrated spatial audio for natural, immersive social interaction.

Host medium-scale multiplayer experiences with integrated spatial audio for natural, immersive social interaction. Publish & Share with Ease: Preview, publish, and share projects in just a few clicks using the VIVERSE CLI plugin.

The result is a streamlined and production-ready workflow that seamlessly bridges engine and platform, eliminating the need for specialized setup, separate hosting, or complex integration steps so that creators can simply build, connect, and publish. Given the open-source format, developers can adapt, customize, and extend the template to support a wide range of applications, from collaborative virtual studios and interactive concerts to multiplayer games and community environments.

Building Worlds Together, Creatively and Openly

Both VIVERSE and Wonderland Engine share a commitment to empowering creators across the web-based 3D ecosystem. This integration underscores how open standards, lightweight tooling, and accessible platforms can accelerate the creation of interactive worlds while keeping creators fully in control of their workflow, assets, and community experience.

“VIVERSE’s ecosystem paired with Wonderland Engine’s raw performance on the web puts large scale immersive worlds within reach for developers,” said Jonathan Hale, Founder & CEO, Wonderland Engine. “From inside Wonderland Editor, creators can go from concept to single- or multiplayer experiences and publish directly to VIVERSE – bringing native-quality immersive content to the open web.”

Creators can already see what this collaboration makes possible: the first Wonderland Engine project to launch on VIVERSE is Archery Evolution, developed by Florian Isicki and his studio Vhite Rabbit XR. The experience brings a multiplayer version of his acclaimed WebXR title, Archery Evolution into the VIVERSE ecosystem—showcasing how high-performance, web-native content can seamlessly reach new audiences.

Creators are invited to explore the template, remix it, and share their work with the community. The VIVERSE Discord is open for feedback, collaboration, and conversation among developers and explorers building the future of 3D together.

About VIVERSE

VIVERSE is an open and user-centric 3D place that connects people from all walks of life to a boundless virtual world. We strive to empower as many people as possible to explore, work, and play in a safe environment. Every experience is unique, and your transactions and data are secure. VIVERSE provides an array of tools and services for individuals, creators, corporations, and developers to build and explore in this immersive space. Visit the VIVERSE website here: www.viverse.com

About HTC

HTC Corporation aims to bring brilliance to life. As a global innovator in smart mobile devices and technology, HTC has produced award-winning products and industry firsts since its inception in 1997, including the critically acclaimed HTC U and Desire lines of smartphones. The pursuit of brilliance is at the heart of everything we do, inspiring best-in-class design and game-changing mobile and virtual reality experiences for consumers around the world. HTC is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE: 2498). www.htc.com

About Wonderland Engine

Wonderland Engine is Create Worlds’ bespoke 3D engine, designed from the ground up for the performance characteristics of WebGL, WebGPU and WebXR. Developers use Wonderland Engine to rapidly build highly optimized 3D, VR, and AR applications that run in the browser on any device, accessible through links rather than third-party app-stores. Its native editor provides fast and scalable workflows that integrate well with existing 3D workflows.

For more information, please visit www.wonderlandengine.com.