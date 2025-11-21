AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Tanzania Reinsurance Company Ltd.

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bb+” (Fair) of Tanzania Reinsurance Company Ltd. (TAN RE) (Tanzania). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect TAN RE’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management.

TAN RE’s balance sheet strength is underpinned by risk-adjusted capitalisation at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), benefiting from capital injections and a good internal capital generation over time. TAN RE is moderately dependent on retrocession coverage, which the company uses to support its underwriting capacity and manage its exposure to large risks; however, the associated credit risk is mitigated partially by a retrocession panel of sound financial strength. The ratings consider TAN RE’s exposure to the high levels of economic, political and financial system risks in Tanzania, where the company is domiciled, sources most of its business and invests the majority of its assets.

TAN RE has a track record of strong operating performance, with return-on-equity ratios exceeding 10% in each of the past five years. The company’s results are driven by the solid underwriting profitability of its non-life segment, evidenced by its three-year (2022-2024) weighted average net/net combined ratio of 90.1%. Operating earnings are enhanced by moderate contributions from life operations and investment income.

TAN RE is a small composite reinsurer by global standards, with reinsurance service revenue of TZS 268 billion (USD 110 million) for 2024. The company’s business is concentrated in Tanzania, where it benefits from privileged market access, supported by mandatory cessions on reinsurance business ceded by domestic insurers.

