Willdan Expands Financial Services With Acquisition of Compass Municipal Advisors

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that their subsidiary, Willdan Financial Services, signed a definitive agreement to acquire Compass Municipal Advisors, LLC (“Compass”), an independent municipal advisory firm headquartered in the Southeastern US. As a fully registered Municipal Advisor, Compass helps public agencies overcome the financial challenges of rehabilitating aging infrastructure and developing new capital projects to accommodate population growth. The acquisition will expand the geographic footprint and range of services that Willdan Financial Services offers to their clients. The transaction is expected to close on January 1, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“For over a decade, we’ve assisted local governments in making informed financial decisions which strengthen their communities,” said Brian Nurick, Compass Senior Managing Director. “Partnering with Willdan increases our resources and expands our ability to deliver that same trusted, data-driven guidance on a broader scale and across a wider range of public agencies.”

“We are pleased to welcome the Compass team to Willdan, where we share a commitment to improving communities and preparing clients for future growth,” said Mike Bieber, Willdan’s CEO. “Compass’s talented team complements Willdan’s financial and technical expertise while expanding our geographic reach with public agencies.”

About Compass Municipal Advisors

Compass is a registered independent municipal advisory firm headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, with an office in Lexington, Kentucky. Compass provides financial and capital planning, debt issuance management, and investment services.

About Willdan

Willdan is a nationwide provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, government agencies, and private industry. Willdan’s service offerings span a broad set of complementary disciplines that include electric grid solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability, energy policy planning and advisory, engineering and planning, and municipal financial consulting. For additional information, visit Willdan's website at www.willdan.com or follow Willdan on LinkedIn and Facebook.

