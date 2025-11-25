NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Bonds Flying Roos have today unveiled two major new partners, with monday.com and Blueberry joining Title Partner Bonds in multi-year deals commencing at the Abu Dhabi Grand Final of SailGP, sailing’s premiere racing league. The partnerships mark a significant step in powering the team’s continued success as they chase their record fourth title in the global sail racing series.

To celebrate the team’s momentum on and off the water, the Roos have released a video with co-owners Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.

The video features Jackman, Reynolds and Bonds Flying Roos Driver and CEO Tom Slingsby giving fans a primer on SailGP and Team Australia. It captures the speed, intensity and national rivalries behind SailGP’s 50-foot foiling catamarans, underscoring why the league delivers some of the most exciting racing in the world. New co-owners Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds commented, “We feel a tremendous responsibility to keep the Bonds Flying Roos on top of the SailGP leaderboard. With monday.com’s elite planning, Blueberry’s surgical trading precision and Bonds comfy and somewhat waterproof skivvies, we feel like we’re well-positioned heading into the Abu Dhabi Grand Finale. We have also been told the boat, team and captain matter so hopefully those work out as well.”

Global software company monday.com joins as the team’s Official Global Work Management Partner. Renowned for building products people love to use to manage the core of their work, monday.com will support the operational tempo of a team that moves people, equipment, and content production across continents. By unifying workflows across performance planning, team logistics, content production, repairs, and race-week execution, the AI-first platform will streamline collaboration and keep the Bonds Flying Roos performing at championship pace both on and off the water.

monday.com Chief Marketing Officer, Harris Beber, commented, “Championship teams aren’t defined only by what happens on race day; they’re defined by everything they execute between events. The Bonds Flying Roos run one of the most demanding operations in sport, with performance data, logistics, and content all moving at incredible speed. monday.com brings all of that into one place so the team can stay aligned, move faster, and stay focused on winning. We’re thrilled to support them as they push for another title.”

Australian-founded online trading platform Blueberry enters as the Official Online Trading Partner of the team. With ambitious growth plans, Blueberry sees SailGP as the perfect arena to connect with global audiences that value precision, agility and high-stakes decision-making, qualities shared by the elite Bonds Flying Roos athletes and smart traders.

Blueberry CEO Dean Hyde shared, "Our partnership with the Bonds Flying Roos marks a major milestone for Blueberry as we expand our global footprint. As a proud Australian brand, we’re thrilled to team up with one of Australia’s most successful and dynamic sporting outfits. The Bonds Flying Roos constantly demonstrate dedication, determination, and an unrelenting will to win, values we share at Blueberry. We look forward to this exciting journey together and to delivering memorable experiences for our clients worldwide."

Tom Slingsby, Driver and CEO of the Bonds Flying Roos said, "To head into the Grand Final with the support of Bonds, monday.com and Blueberry is something special for our team. We’ve worked hard all season for this moment, and we can’t wait to leave it all out there as we push for a fourth title for Australia.”

Founded in 2019 by Sir Russell Coutts and Larry Ellison, SailGP pits 12 national teams against each other in identical foiling F50 catamarans, hitting speeds over 100 km/h just metres from shore in iconic harbours worldwide. Under Slingsby’s leadership, Australia has dominated the Rolex SailGP Championship, with three titles in four seasons and now looks to cement a historic fourth championship as the BONDS Flying Roos with its new co-owners.

The team will debut its new partners at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix 2025 Season Grand Final presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, from November 29–30, where Slingsby’s crew will compete for a place in the winner-takes-all Grand Final and a USD 2 million prize – the largest in the sport..

ABOUT SAILGP// The most exciting racing on water, the Rolex SailGP Championship is a global championship with national teams battling it out in identical high-tech, high-speed 50-foot foiling catamarans at iconic venues around the world. Racing faster than the wind at speeds exceeding 100 km/h // 60mph, the Rolex SailGP Championship is driven by the sport’s top athletes, with national pride, personal glory, and bonus prize money of US$12 million at stake. Powered by nature - wind, sea and sun - driven by purpose, SailGP races for a better future. Visit SailGP.com to find out more.

ABOUT BONDS // Bonds has been keeping Aussie boobs, bums and bits covered and comfy for over 100 years. From lucky undies on the sports field, to a hundred summers in the humble Bonds Chesty tank – it’s a lifetime of Aussies wearing Bonds, the common ground we all share. Bonds, made for down under. Visit www.bondsaustralia.com or www.bonds.com.au to find out more.

ABOUT MONDAY.COM// monday.com is the Work Operating System (Work OS) that powers business transformation for over 250,000 businesses globally. Built on a highly adaptable platform and fueled by AI, our unified product suite—including monday work management, monday CRM, monday dev, and monday service—gives customers the flexibility to build, manage, and scale any workflow. We empower organizations across diverse industries to achieve unprecedented efficiency, impact and growth. Visit monday.com to find out more.

ABOUT BLUEBERRY// Blueberry is a widely trusted and globally regulated online trading platform. It offers a wide range of trading instruments including forex, share CFDs, crypto CFDs, commodities, and indices. With Blueberry, you unlock precision trading, faster execution, tight spreads, and top-rated customer support. Visit blueberrymarkets.com to find out more.