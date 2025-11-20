Milliman CareFlowIQ Strengthens Real-Time Clinical Intelligence Platform with Expanded Medication History from Surescripts

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Milliman CareFlowIQ™, transforming fragmented healthcare data into trusted, proven, evidence-based insights for informed decision-making, announces expanded medication reconciliation capabilities from Surescripts, the nation's leading health intelligence network. With Surescripts Medication History for Reconciliation, CareFlowIQ will give healthcare providers unprecedented access to comprehensive, real-time patient medication history. This data enhances whole-patient visibility and improves decision-making across care settings.

Ben Newton, CEO, Milliman CareFlowIQ, says, “With this expanded data integration into Milliman CareFlowIQ's proprietary clinical data model, we’re dramatically expanding the platform's ability to deliver whole patient views. Our collaborative relationship further empowers providers to close critical information gaps, reduce medication errors and deliver better outcomes for patients.”

With Milliman CareFlowIQ, healthcare providers can perform complete medication reconciliation to reduce errors and adverse drug events.

Newton cites valuable features that include automatic patient matching through Surescripts’ patient matching technology and real-time data delivery within 24-48 hours of pharmacy activity, and configurable alerts based on clinical priorities. The enhanced data will be delivered through Milliman CareFlowIQ’s clinical data platform.

“By incorporating Surescripts into Milliman CareFlowIQ's evidence-based data model, we are advancing our mission to empower providers with a single, longitudinal patient record,” continues Newton. “With this expansion, we’re continuing to move beyond data aggregation and deliver enhanced medication intelligence. Providers can now surface risks earlier, intervene more precisely, and support value-based care performance with confidence.

Surescripts + CareFlowIQ: Delivering Complete, Real-Time Patient Care Insights

Providers now benefit from unmatched visibility and connectivity across care settings:

Access 12-month prescription histories from nearly all U.S. pharmacies and PBMs—including cash-pay medications—for a complete view of patient care. Unparalleled Scale & Reach: A nationwide network of 2.29 million healthcare professionals and provider organizations. 3.3 billion patient medication histories were delivered in 2024.

“We’re proud to help expand Milliman CareFlowIQ’s medication reconciliation resources,” said Karla Mills, MBS, MS, Vice President of Interoperability & Value-Based Care at Surescripts. “By pairing our interoperable data network with advanced clinical intelligence platforms, providers gain better access to the important information they need to make safer and more informed decisions. Together, we’re closing critical gaps, reducing medication errors, and advancing value-based care performance across the healthcare ecosystem.”

About Milliman CareFlowIQ

Milliman CareFlowIQ, developed by the experts at Milliman Pluritem, is the superior, scalable clinical data platform that delivers clinical intelligence to healthcare’s data chaos. Through a next-generation clinical data pipeline, CareFlowIQ transforms legacy formats and disconnected records into searchable, clean and context-rich insights. CareFlowIQ enables healthcare providers and health tech leadership to accelerate onboarding, identify care gaps, and make confident, data-driven decisions. Built to handle real-world complexity, CareFlowIQ extracts meaningful narratives from PDFs, even doctor’s notes, to unlock relevant clinical insights in seconds, and support API integration or direct clinician use. It’s not just more clinical data—it’s clinical intelligence built around the complete patient story. Visit us at CareFlowIQ.com.

About Milliman

Milliman leverages deep expertise, actuarial rigor, and advanced technology to develop solutions for a world at risk. We help clients in the public and private sectors navigate urgent, complex challenges—from extreme weather and market volatility to financial insecurity and rising health costs—so they can meet their business, financial, and social objectives. Our solutions encompass insurance, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. Visit us at milliman.com.