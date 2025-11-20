Wallbox and Codale Expand Partnership to Accelerate EV Charging Deployment Across the Mountain West

ARLINGTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a global provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions, has expanded its partnership with Codale Electric Supply, a Sonepar USA company, to scale AC and DC fast charging infrastructure across Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, and Nevada.

Over the past two years, Codale has become one of Wallbox’s most active distribution partners, enabling contractors, developers, and fleet operators with technical support, logistics, and access to Wallbox charging solutions.

Under the expanded agreement, Codale will prioritize Wallbox Supernova DC fast chargers and Pulsar family AC chargers across its electrification programs. Deployment efforts are already underway, with Codale coordinating both replacement of legacy charging systems and new installations across public, commercial, and multifamily sites. Early projects include collaborations with several charge point operators (CPOs) and large commercial portfolios, some of which are beginning deployment of Supernova units this quarter.

The partnership reflects the accelerating build-out of EV charging infrastructure across the Mountain West, where growing electrification programs and regional corridor initiatives are creating new opportunities for fast and efficient deployment. Wallbox and Codale are working together to streamline installation, enhance network reliability, and support the region’s transition toward cleaner mobility.

“Together with Codale, we’re moving beyond distribution, we’re driving real deployment,” said Ignasi Alastuey, Chief Business Officer at Wallbox. “This partnership combines Wallbox’s innovation with Codale’s on-the-ground capabilities to rapidly scale charging networks across the Mountain West and set a new benchmark for EV infrastructure growth.”

Bryce Ebel, EVSE Business Development Manager at Codale, added: “Our goal isn’t just to move hardware, it’s to deliver complete, future-proof charging solutions. Wallbox gives us the performance and reliability to win projects across every segment. We’re already working closely with multiple CPOs to upgrade existing infrastructure and bring new, high-performance chargers online.”

Together, Wallbox and Codale are establishing a scalable model for regional EV infrastructure development rooted in long-term partnership and hands-on execution.

