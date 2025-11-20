SOLUM Partners with Lincolnshire Co-op to Roll Out Newton Pro Electronic Shelf Labels Across 100 Stores, Enhancing Customer Experience and Sustainability

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SOLUM, a global leader in smart retail solutions and Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) technology, has announced a strategic partnership with Lincolnshire Co-op to drive digital transformation across the society's store estate. Through this partnership, SOLUM will deploy its premium Newton Pro Electronic Shelf Labels to approximately 100 Lincolnshire Co-op stores by the end of 2025, enhancing operational efficiency, sustainability, and the overall customer experience.

SOLUM's Newton Pro ESL represents the pinnacle of retail technology innovation, combining exceptional reliability, durability, advanced interactive features, and industry-leading battery life. The solution enables real-time price updates, dynamic promotional displays, and seamless integration with existing retail systems, providing retailers with unprecedented operational flexibility whilst reducing costs and environmental impact.

For Lincolnshire Co-op, this investment in SOLUM's cutting-edge technology underscores the society's commitment to innovation that benefits its 300,000 members and the local community. By integrating Newton Pro across its store network, Lincolnshire Co-op will modernise operations, replace paper price labels with real-time digital pricing and promotions, and enable its 2,900 colleagues to focus more on assisting customers and delivering exceptional service.

The initiative also contributes significantly to both organisations' sustainability goals. SOLUM's Newton Pro ESL eliminates paper waste from traditional pricing labels, supports operational efficiency, and establishes a robust digital foundation for continued innovation in line with community needs and long-term environmental objectives.

Mark Duckworth, Country Manager at SOLUM UK & Ireland, commented:

"We're delighted to partner with Lincolnshire Co-op on this digital transformation journey. This partnership exemplifies SOLUM's commitment to supporting UK retailers with world-class technology and customer-tailored service. Our Newton Pro ESL solution has been specifically designed to meet the evolving needs of modern retailers, delivering measurable improvements in operational efficiency, customer engagement, and sustainability. We look forward to driving innovation and sustainable growth across the UK retail sector."

Andy Warman, Chief Transformation Officer at Lincolnshire Co-op, added:

“At Lincolnshire Co-op, our goal has always been to make life better in our communities. Embracing digital solutions such as electronic shelf labels enables us to operate more efficiently and sustainably, while allowing our colleagues to spend more time helping our customers and members alike. This partnership with SOLUM helps us build strength for the long term.”

About SOLUM

Founded in 2015 as a spin-off from Samsung Electro-Mechanics, SOLUM is a publicly traded company listed on the KOSPI stock exchange. The company has established itself as a global leader in power solutions, display technologies, and electronic shelf labels (ESL), driving innovation across the retail sector worldwide.

SOLUM's comprehensive portfolio of retail solutions includes the award-winning Newton Pro ESL, which combines cutting-edge e-paper display technology with advanced IoT capabilities. With installations in thousands of stores globally, SOLUM has demonstrated its ability to deliver measurable ROI through improved operational efficiency, enhanced customer experience, and reduced environmental impact.

SOLUM is rapidly expanding its presence in the UK and Ireland, partnering with leading retailers to transform their stores with advanced ESL technology. With a strong commitment to customer-centric innovation and sustainable retail transformation, SOLUM continues to develop high-quality solutions proven to increase operational efficiency, enhance customer engagement, and drive sales growth.

Learn more at https://www.solumesl.com/en

About Lincolnshire Co-op

Lincolnshire Co-op is an independent co-operative society. Its purpose is to bring together ideas, energy and resources to improve the lives of those in the community. It has around 300,000 members and 2,900 local colleagues in Lincolnshire and the surrounding counties and an elected board of directors who oversee the business.

The society provides valued services and supports the local economy from outlets across its trading area including food stores, filling stations, post offices, travel branches, funeral homes, a florist, a crematorium and community libraries. It also cares for people's health and wellbeing through its pharmacies and support for a network of wellbeing walks. Local good causes benefit through its Community Champions scheme, and together, colleagues and members also look after the local environment through volunteering.

As well as its trading outlets, Lincolnshire Co-op owns properties, from flats and houses to commercial premises. The society brings land and buildings back into use to create attractive environments. With Lincolnshire Co-op as landlord, rents stay local and are invested in schemes that benefit the community.

For more information, visit https://www.lincolnshire.coop/