Vialto Partners and Relocity launch strategic alliance to transform the global mobility experience

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vialto Partners, a leader in integrated solutions for global work, including immigration and tax solutions, today announced a strategic alliance with Relocity, a global leader in tech-powered talent mobility.

At the heart of the partnership is the launch of VialtoGuide, Powered by Relocity. VialtoGuide is a self-service mobile platform designed to transform the unsupported, lump sum relocation experience for employees. With this, employers now possess the structure, compliance, and visibility they need to help their mobile employees enjoy a more seamless mobility experience.

Using VialtoGuide, employers can provide relocating employees with guidance and checklists, and a marketplace of vetted services to help them manage their move independently. For employers, it significantly reduces administrative burdens while providing valuable, real-time data on employee sentiment and spending.

Organizations can configure VialtoGuide based on their own lump sum move strategies, policies, and guardrails. The solution may also be tailored to align with a client’s brand guidelines, providing employees with a consistent and familiar experience.

“Moving across the country or around the world is stressful for any family, and the traditional approach to lump sum moves is outdated. It simply doesn’t provide the kind of support employees require at a time they need it most,” said Eileen Mullaney, Partner and global leader of Vialto’s Managed Services practice. “With VialtoGuide, organizations can vastly improve that experience for their employees while, at the same time, providing the data and governance employers need to turn a cash payout with uncertain outcomes into a purposeful and measurable investment in their people.”

“The strategic alliance between Relocity and Vialto exemplifies what’s possible when world-class service meets cutting-edge technology,” expressed Klaus Siegmann, CEO and Founder of Relocity. “With unsupported and lump sum moves now accounting for the majority of corporate relocations, outdated models fail to meet the expectations of today’s workforce. VialtoGuide, Powered by Relocity, empowers relocating employees with the flexibility and control they want, coupled with the personalized guidance they need. It transforms relocation into a strategic advantage for employers, by offering visibility into the employee’s relocation journey and enhanced duty of care.”

In addition to the launch of VialtoGuide, the two companies also announced that VialtoDirect will now be available via Relocity’s marketplace of service providers. VialtoDirect enables individual employees who are not receiving relocation support from their employer, as well as private individuals, the opportunity to directly access and pay for Vialto tax and immigration services.

About Vialto Partners

Vialto Partners is a leading provider of integrated solutions for global work, including immigration, tax, managed services, and digital transformation. Trusted by multinational organizations around the world, Vialto combines deep professional expertise with cutting-edge technology to solve the most complex cross-border challenges and enable seamless mobility experiences.

About Relocity

Relocity is the leading HR technology solution for talent mobility – helping global organizations relocate employees with a simple, personalized experience. By combining AI-powered platforms, data-driven insights, and high-touch human support, Relocity delivers seamless, tailored experiences for every type of move – domestic, international, managed, lump sum, core-flex, extended business travel, and more. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and fast-scaling innovators alike, Relocity is redefining how the world’s leading employers attract, relocate, and retain top talent.