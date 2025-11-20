Mori, Bean and Brooks, Extends Agreement with Florida Blue, Enhancing Statewide Access to Radiology Services Across Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mori, Bean and Brooks, Inc. (MBB), a Radiology Partners-affiliated practice and longtime leader in Florida’s imaging landscape, announced a multi-year contract extension with Florida Blue that expands patient access to high-quality, in-network radiology services statewide, effective November 1, 2025.

The agreement reflects MBB’s ongoing commitment to delivering timely, subspecialized, and technology-enabled radiology care to patients, providers, and health systems across Florida. Under the extended agreement, all MBB service locations, including service locations transitioned to MBB from Envision Healthcare (Envision) radiology groups, will remain in-network with Florida Blue, preserving continuity of care and strengthening clinical partnerships in communities statewide.

MBB is proud to support health systems, referring physicians, and patients with a broad network of fellowship-trained radiologists offering expertise in neuroradiology, musculoskeletal imaging, women’s imaging, interventional radiology, and more. With more than 40 years of experience serving Floridians, MBB remains at the forefront of clinical quality, innovation, and operational excellence.

By leveraging Radiology Partners’ national technology platform and AI-driven tools, MBB is uniquely positioned to meet Florida’s growing imaging demand with local accountability and national scale.

This agreement underscores MBB’s leadership in delivering value-driven care and reinforces the practice’s longstanding reputation as a trusted partner to health systems, physicians and payors across the state.

About Mori, Bean and Brooks, Inc.

Mori, Bean and Brooks, has served Florida communities for more than 40 years, delivering high-quality, subspecialized radiology services that help patients get the answers they need, when they need them. Learn more at mbb.radpartners.com.

About Radiology Partners

Radiology Partners, through its affiliated practices, is the leading technology-enabled radiology practice in the U.S., serving more than 3,400 hospitals and other healthcare facilities with high quality radiology, technology and artificial intelligence solutions. As a physician-led and physician-owned practice, our mission is to transform radiology by innovating across clinical value, technology, service and economics, while elevating the role of radiology and radiologists in healthcare. Using a proven healthcare services model, Radiology Partners provides consistent, high-quality care to patients, while delivering enhanced value to the hospitals, clinics, imaging centers and referring physicians we serve. Learn more at radpartners.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram and YouTube.