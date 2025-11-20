SkyWater Technology and Silicon Quantum Computing Team to Advance Hybrid Quantum-Classical Computing

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT), the largest exclusively U.S.-based, pure-play semiconductor foundry, and Silicon Quantum Computing (SQC), a world leading quantum computing company, today announced a joint program to accelerate the commercialization of hybrid quantum-classical computing. By combining SQC’s world-leading precision in quantum device engineering with SkyWater’s secure manufacturing and packaging capabilities, the partnership aims to advance the emerging “future compute” stack—where quantum and classical technologies operate in concert to deliver new levels of performance and capability.

SkyWater’s role in the collaboration is to bring SQC’s atomically engineered quantum processors into the broader computing ecosystem. Through its Technology-as-a-Service model, SkyWater provides advanced semiconductor development and manufacturing that enables the seamless integration of quantum and classical components within the emerging “future compute” stack. This engagement reinforces SkyWater’s position as a trusted enabler of next-generation technologies and its commitment to advancing secure, domestic manufacturing for high-performance computing.

“SQC is doing exciting work to advance the frontier of quantum computing, and SkyWater is proud to help enable their vision,” said Thomas Sonderman, CEO of SkyWater Technology. “By combining SQC’s unique approach with SkyWater’s Trusted U.S.-based manufacturing and Technology-as-a-Service model, we’re helping bring the ‘future compute’ stack closer to reality. This collaboration reflects the kind of innovation partnership that will define the next generation of high-performance, secure computing.”

The “future compute” stack envisions QPUs working alongside classical processors, with workloads dynamically assigned to the processor best suited for the task. Hybrid systems require precise manufacturing, secure packaging, and high-bandwidth resonator connections to integrate quantum and classical components. SQC will supply its atomically-engineered QPUs, while SkyWater will provide superconducting resonators and tailored silicon wafers from its secure production line to ensure performance, scalability, and trusted supply chain integrity.

“SkyWater continues to be a great partner as we push on to fault tolerant and commercial scale quantum computing,” said Michelle Simmons, Founder and CEO of Silicon Quantum Computing. “They’re experts in their field and reflective of our commitment to working with American partners and customers. Together, we’re creating the quantum future.”

About SkyWater

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT) is securing America’s silicon foundation as the largest exclusively U.S.-based, pure-play semiconductor foundry. A trusted partner to both commercial customers and federal defense programs, SkyWater’s Technology as a Service model empowers innovators to bring emerging technologies like quantum computing and next-generation systems from concept to reality. With state-of-the-art facilities in Minnesota, Florida, and Texas, SkyWater specializes in foundational nodes and advanced packaging to support the nation’s critical infrastructure, strengthen supply chain resilience, and ensure long-term U.S. technology leadership. SkyWater is a DMEA-accredited Category 1A Trusted Foundry. To learn more, visit www.skywatertechnology.com.

About Silicon Quantum Computing

Silicon Quantum Computing (SQC) is at the forefront of global efforts to build a commercial-scale quantum computer. SQC uses machines and processes that allow them to see and control matter atom-by-atom. This ultra-precise approach is crucial to realising the quantum future and has already resulted in the company achieving the highest reported fidelities on quantum algorithms of any company. Owning their QPU manufacturing also means that SQC can design, produce and test new designs every week alongside delivering quantum machine learning and quantum chemical simulation systems today. For more information, visit www.sqc.com.au