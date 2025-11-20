Credo AI Now Available in Microsoft Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Credo AI today announced that its AI governance platform of the same name is now available in the Microsoft Marketplace, the unified online destination for customers to buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet their business needs. Credo AI customers can now discover and deploy trusted solutions through Microsoft Marketplace, with smooth integration and streamlined management across Microsoft Azure and other Microsoft products.

This milestone deepens the collaboration between Credo AI and Microsoft, making it easier for enterprises to operationalize responsible AI practices while leveraging their existing Azure infrastructure and Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC).

As enterprises accelerate the deployment of AI and agentic systems, the need for built-in governance has become urgent. The Credo AI platform integrates with Azure AI Foundry, bringing together technical evaluations, governance workflows, and policy alignment, and empowering developers and governance teams to collaborate in real time on risk, compliance, and performance.

“Enterprises want to innovate quickly, but they can’t afford to lose trust in the process,” said Navrina Singh, Founder and CEO of Credo AI. “Our availability on the Microsoft Marketplace is about making governance frictionless. Together with Microsoft, we’re turning AI governance from a blocker into a business accelerator so organizations can scale AI with confidence, accountability, and speed.”

By listing on the Microsoft Marketplace, Credo AI allows enterprises to simplify their tech stack within Azure, reduce procurement friction, and gain direct access to trusted AI governance capabilities. Organizations can evaluate AI systems for risk, safety, bias, and performance directly within Azure AI Foundry; automatically map technical results to regulatory frameworks like the EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, and ISO 42001; and align governance policies with developer workflows to speed AI deployment while ensuring accountability.

“We’re pleased to welcome Credo AI to Microsoft Marketplace,” said Cyril Belikoff, vice president, Microsoft Azure Product Marketing. “Marketplace connects trusted solutions from global partners with customers worldwide, making it easy to find and deploy apps that work seamlessly with Microsoft products.”

Microsoft Marketplace is a single destination to find, try, and buy trusted cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents to meet your business objectives. Choose from a growing collection of solutions tailored to your unique needs, available both in the marketplace and directly within Microsoft products.

To learn more or request a private offer, visit credo.ai or meet the Credo AI team at Microsoft Ignite 2025.

About Credo AI

Credo AI is a pioneer and global leader in AI governance, trusted by the world’s most iconic brands to turn governance into a strategic advantage across the enterprise. Credo AI’s governance platform and advisory services enable organizations to adopt and scale AI responsibly, measuring, monitoring, and managing AI risk across the entire lifecycle. Recognized by Gartner, Fast Company, and the World Economic Forum, Credo AI is defining the future of trusted AI at scale.