MIA and SITA Launch the Largest Single Deployment of Automated Passport Screening in the U.S.

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As North American airports race to modernize border processing, Miami International Airport (MIA) today introduced U.S. Customs and Border (CBP) Protection’s Enhanced Passenger Processing (EPP), which leverages SITA Smart Path technology to deliver faster and more secure arrivals for U.S. citizens. MIA, in collaboration with CBP, is one of several U.S. airports to go live with EPP this year and is home to CBP’s largest single deployment of EPP.

“Offering EPP for our travelers is part of our commitment to making MIA one of the most technologically advanced and passenger-friendly airports in the country,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Because participation in EPP is completely voluntary, travelers may choose the option that works best for them — while still benefiting from improved security and a smoother, more efficient arrival process. It’s all about enhancing the overall experience for the millions of visitors who arrive in Miami-Dade County from around the world every year.”

At MIA, CBP’s EPP initiative leverages SITA’s Smart Path platform to capture and process biometric photos during inspection, verifying travelers by matching images against CBP’s records within three seconds. This automation reduces wait times while upholding the highest security standards. At MIA, the process involves 12 biometric face pods across MIA’s three passport control facilities, located in concourses D, E, and J, making it CBP’s largest single EPP deployment to date. MIA’s broader digital transformation strategy may include future expansion.

"CBP is actively expanding biometric processing at major U.S. ports of entry to enhance security and streamline the arrival process for travelers," said Daniel Alonso, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Director at Customs and Border Protection. "Collaborations like the one at MIA are essential for ensuring secure and efficient borders while delivering a seamless experience for international travelers."

The mobile wireless-enabled pods can be repositioned as passenger flow changes, helping CBP optimize staffing and throughput. Each unit is equipped with agent-facing screens for real-time monitoring, ensuring that the technology enhances both passenger experience and officer oversight.

Digital transformation is accelerating across North America

According to SITA’s latest Air Transport IT Insights, 53% of North American airlines are already investing in biometric and digital identity management, outpacing the global average. Meanwhile, nearly 60% of airports have implemented touchless passenger flow technologies, indicating that the region is at the forefront of aviation’s digital transformation.

“Miami is one of America’s busiest international gateways and the door to Latin America and beyond,” said Shawn Gregor, President Americas at SITA. “This EPP launch is setting a new standard for efficiency at the border by using biometrics to make arrivals smoother, faster, and more secure for everyone, and can easily scale over time to additional terminals and to handle increased capacity.”

The introduction of EPP at MIA directly supports this trend, enabling more efficient processing without the need for new infrastructure, and demonstrating how biometrics and mobile connectivity can help alleviate congestion as passenger volumes increase.

About Miami International Airport

Miami International Airport, America’s busiest airport for international freight and the second busiest for international passengers, is receiving an unprecedented investment of $9 billion in capital improvements and maintenance upgrades. MIA offers more flights to Latin America and the Caribbean than any other U.S. airport and is also the leading economic engine for Miami-Dade County and the state of Florida, generating business revenue of $181 billion and approximately 60 percent of all international visitors to Florida annually.

About SITA

SITA is the air transport industry’s tech engine, making travel safer, easier, and more sustainable for everyone. From the earliest days of commercial aviation to today’s digital frontiers, SITA has been there, connecting the industry and helping it evolve through every leap forward.

With around 2,500 customers, SITA technology supports over 1,000 airports and more than 19,600 aircraft worldwide. It also helps over 70 governments strike the balance between secure borders and seamless journeys. Behind the scenes, SITA bridges 45–50% of the industry’s data exchange, enabling a highly complex global network to operate smoothly and reliably, every step of the way.

SITA is transforming fast. From advanced self-service and operations control to airport design and digital borders, we’re shaping the next generation of travel through key acquisitions like Materna IPS, ASISTIM, and CCM. We’re also expanding beyond aviation with initiatives such as SmartSea, bringing our trusted technologies to cruise, rail, and urban air mobility.

This transformation is about more than new products. We’re investing in the right skills, tools, and partnerships to help the industry move with greater intelligence and agility, bringing together smart systems, seamless data, and sustainable innovation. Because as global travel surges, flow is everything.

As part of our bold climate strategy, SITA is cutting emissions by 4.2% each year and targeting net zero by 2050. Our science-based targets are validated by the SBTi, and our growing portfolio is helping customers reduce their own carbon footprints too.

Owned by the industry and driven by its needs, SITA operates in more than 200 countries and territories.

