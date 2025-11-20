DDC Enterprise Enters Agreement to Acquire 300 Bitcoin in Its Largest Single BTC Purchase to Date

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSE: DDC) (“DDC” or the “Company”), a global Asian food and Bitcoin treasury company, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to purchase 300 Bitcoin, marking the largest single acquisition commitment in the Company’s history.

Upon completion of the transaction, DDC’s total Bitcoin holdings will increase to 1,383 BTC, representing a near 30% expansion from its prior purchase.

Acquisition Highlights

Improved Yield: Expected Second Half 2025 Bitcoin Yield to Date: 99%

Expected Second Half 2025 Bitcoin Yield to Date: 99% Shareholder Value: Expected holdings translate to 0.059333 BTC per 1,000 DDC shares, representing a 28% increase from previous purchase

Expected holdings translate to 0.059333 BTC per 1,000 DDC shares, representing a 28% increase from previous purchase Treasury Expansion: Agreement entered to acquire 300 BTC

Agreement entered to acquire 300 BTC BTC Milestone: Expected treasury level: 1,383 BTC

This agreement reflects DDC’s methodical approach to building a corporate Bitcoin treasury and reinforces its commitment to long-term, strategically governed expansion.

“Since launching our treasury program, we have remained focused on disciplined, consistent accumulation guided by a long-term perspective,” said Norma Chu, Founder, Chairwoman, and CEO of DDC Enterprise. “We evaluate opportunities prudently and act with precision when conditions align. Entering into this agreement reflects our continued confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term role as a strategic reserve asset and our commitment to strengthening DDC’s financial foundation across cycles.”

Closing this transaction will mark a major milestone in DDC’s ongoing execution of its Bitcoin treasury strategy and reflects the Company’s growing momentum toward its ambition of becoming one of the world’s leading public Bitcoin holders.

About DDC Enterprise Limited

DDC Enterprise Limited (NYSEAMERICAN: DDC) is participating proactively in the corporate Bitcoin treasury revolution while maintaining its foundation as a leading global Asian food platform. The Company has strategically positioned Bitcoin as a core reserve asset, executing a bold and accelerating accumulation strategy. While continuing to grow its portfolio of culinary brands, DDC is at the vanguard of public companies integrating Bitcoin into their financial architecture. For more information, visit www.ddc.xyz.

