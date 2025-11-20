LIBERTY NETWORKS: The Digital Pulse Of The Caribbean And Latin America

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Connectivity is more than cables beneath the sea or towers across the land — it is the lifeline of progress. It is the technology enabling a student to learn, a doctor to connect with a specialist, a business to trade beyond borders, and a government to serve its citizens.

At Liberty Networks, we build and operate the digital backbone that powers the future of the Caribbean and Latin America. Spanning more than 30 countries with nearly 50,000 kilometers of submarine fiber and 17,000 kilometers of terrestrial routes, our network connects the region from ocean depths to the digital edge. Liberty Networks provides the invisible foundation that keeps the region moving by supporting carriers, ISPs, and hyper-scalers in delivering the AI and digital experiences that transform lives and businesses. Learn more by watching this video.

Technology Leadership

Liberty Networks has consistently invested and innovated to ensure the region has access to world-class connectivity across the Caribbean and Latin America. From ARCOS-1 and PCCS to CFX, ECFS, and MAYA, our subsea and terrestrial networks form the backbone of critical infrastructure for more than 30 countries, supporting carriers, enterprises, and governments and the communities they serve. These systems continue to evolve as we modernize, upgrade, and expand capacity to meet the region’s rapidly growing digital needs.

Our USD 250 million multi-year investment plan continues this evolution, expanding subsea routes, reinforcing terrestrial footprints, and deploying next-generation Points-of-Presence (PoPs) that bring digital infrastructure closer to every community we serve. Backed by more than 1,100 dedicated professionals operating our network around the clock, we ensure world-class reliability 24/7/365.

We are building the future of connectivity with projects that redefine what is possible.

MANTA, our newest subsea system developed with Sparkle and Gold Data and designed by SubCom, will create a new high-capacity route linking the U.S., Mexico, Panama, and Colombia. It will enable seamless connectivity between key digital hubs and support the growing demands of AI, distributed cloud, and high-volume content. As a new digital superhighway, MANTA also interconnects with our existing systems, creating a mesh effect across our entire network.

MAYA-1.2: Through advanced upgrades, enhanced electronics, and optimized routing, the system now doubles the current capacity and cuts latency. This upgrade and re-configuration demonstrates the ability of our networks to leverage the latest technologies and deliver high-performance connectivity well beyond 2035.

Across our subsea portfolio in the Caribbean and Latin America, only 20–25% of available capacity is currently in use, underscoring the significant headroom designed into these systems. This ample capacity ensures our networks can continue to support the region’s needs, reliably and securely, enabling new technologies, growing data demand, and ongoing digital development.

We will continue to scale and enhance this infrastructure, increasing capacity across our existing platforms by leveraging the latest technologies. Most of our subsea systems across the Caribbean and Latin America are un-repeated cables, allowing them to benefit from continuous technological advancements and operate with no defined end-of-life.

Investing in Regional Strength

Every new PoP and system upgrade brings us closer to our customers and to our purpose. Recent activations in Campeche and Chetumal (Mexico) and the expansion of our Lima (Peru) site are driving improved latency, availability, and network intelligence across the region.

With 96 PoPs in operation, providing direct access to our major systems, we continue to strengthen the foundation for a smarter, stronger, more inclusive digital ecosystem, offering multiple pathways for customers to connect to our platforms and networks.

For Liberty Networks, infrastructure is human. Behind every kilometer of fiber lies a commitment to education, healthcare, commerce, and opportunity. Our teams of engineers, operators, and customer service professionals keep the region connected every hour of every day, ensuring that no nation is left behind in digital transformation.

From the seabed to the edge of the city, we turn fiber and silicon into growth, resilience, and we deliver world-class global connectivity to support the digital future and progress of the Caribbean and Latin America.

Liberty Networks, part of Liberty Latin America, is a leading infrastructure and enterprise connectivity provider in Latin America and the Caribbean that connects over 30 countries with nearly 50,000 kilometers of submarine fiber optic cable and 17,000 kilometers of terrestrial networks. The company operates several of the region’s most important subsea systems, including ARCOS-1, CFX, ECFS, PCCS, and MAYA-1.2, alongside major initiatives such as MANTA, a new high-capacity pan-regional subsea system for the Caribbean and Latin America.

At Liberty Networks, we partner with enterprises, carriers, and business communities, leveraging our expansive network infrastructure, next-generation solutions portfolio, and data center network to provide a solid foundation that enables business success across the region.

To learn more about Liberty Networks, visit www.libertynetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and YouTube.