KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to TIP Solar ABS 2025-2 Issuer LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to two classes of notes issued by TIP Solar ABS 2025-2 Issuer LLC. The transaction is collateralized by a diversified pool of 5,869 leases and power purchase agreements (PPAs) associated with residential solar photovoltaic installations (PV Systems). The total Aggregate Discounted Solar Asset Balance (ADSAB) based on a discount rate of 7.5%, consisting of the discounted payments of the leases and PPAs, is approximately $173.1 million.

The three largest geographic concentrations include California, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, which together represent approximately 58.3% of the number of PV Systems and approximately 63.6% of the ADSAB. The portfolio consists of approximately 80.8% Fixed PPA agreements and 19.2% lease agreements by ADSAB of customer contracts with monthly payments. The weighted average original and remaining tenors of the PPAs and leases are 300 months and 299 months, respectively. The weighted average FICO of the underlying customers of the PV Systems is 760.

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Ali Pasha, Associate Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1299
ali.pasha@kbra.com

Kenneth Martens, Managing Director
+1 646-731-3373
kenneth.martens@kbra.com

Oluwatobi Tofade, Associate
+1 646-731-1277
oluwatobi.tofade@kbra.com

Pavan Borad, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-1463
pavan.borad@kbra.com

Edward Napoli, Director
+1 646-731-1284
edward.napoli@kbra.com

Xilun Chen, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2431
xilun.chen@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

