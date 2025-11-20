Northwell Health and K Health Launch Virtual Primary Care Platform Powered by Clinical AI

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northwell Health and K Health today announced a joint collaboration to transform the delivery of primary care services across New York. The virtual care platform, Northwell Primary Care Now, will be powered by K Health's clinical-grade AI, designed to provide seamless access to comprehensive primary care around the clock. This new service will deliver personalized, high-quality primary care directly to patients whenever and wherever they need it.

"This new joint venture represents a significant step forward in making quality healthcare more accessible to our patients," said John D'Angelo, CEO of Northwell Health. "By integrating K Health’s AI platform with our existing care services, we're expanding our ability to deliver comprehensive primary care that meets patients where they are."

Northwell Primary Care Now will allow patients to make same-day appointments with Northwell clinicians and will be fully integrated within Northwell, ensuring that care provided by primary care physicians is connected to the care patients receive across all Northwell Health facilities and services.

In advance of their doctor's visit, patients begin by speaking with a personalized AI Medical Chat that collects information about their symptoms and organizes it for a physician. The patient is then connected with a doctor virtually or directed to an in-person appointment. By the time the physician sees the patient, the intake is already complete, making the visit faster and more focused.

The technology is designed to supplement, not replace, traditional care, with the goal of using AI to improve responsiveness to patients, enhance information gathering and utilization, and improve overall care delivery while maintaining a live physician model.

"We are redefining primary care and defining a new patient centric standard of care. The K Health technology will be available to millions of patients across numerous health system partnerships that K Health has formed across the country. The partnership with Northwell represents a tremendous opportunity to change primary care for the better of patients and providers," said Ran Shaul, Co-founder & CPO at K Health.

Northwell Health joins other leading health systems, including Cedars-Sinai, Hackensack Meridian Health, Hartford HealthCare, Mass General Brigham and Mayo Clinic, that have partnered with K Health.

About Northwell Health

Northwell is the largest not-for-profit health system in the Northeast, serving residents of New York and Connecticut with 28 hospitals, more than 1,000 outpatient facilities, 22,000 nurses and over 20,000 physicians. Northwell cares for more than three million people annually in the New York metro area, including Long Island, the Hudson Valley, western Connecticut and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Northwell is New York State’s largest private employer with over 104,000 employees – including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners and Nuvance Health Medical Practices – who are working to change health care for the better. Northwell is making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. Northwell is training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About K Health

K Health is a clinical AI company that partners with health systems to build and operate virtual primary care practices, combining leading technology and clinical operations to deliver high-quality care at scale. K Health currently has partnerships with Mass General Brigham, Mayo Clinic, Cedars-Sinai, Hartford HealthCare, and Hackensack Meridian Health. K Health was founded in 2016, has raised $384M from leading investors, and is headquartered in New York City. Notable investors include Valor Equity Partners, Claure Group, Mangrove Capital Partners, 14W, Notable Capital, Lerer Hippeau, Primary Venture Partners, Comcast Ventures, PICO Venture Partners, Max Ventures, and other strategic healthcare partners. For more information, please visit khealth.com.