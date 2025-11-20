Lagrange Labs Joins Lockheed Martin's Supplier Ecosystem to Enable Coalition AI Interoperability Without Compromising Classification

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lagrange Labs announced today that it has been registered as an approved supplier within Lockheed Martin's vendor ecosystem, enabling direct integration of DeepProve across defense and aerospace programs. The integration addresses a critical operational gap: modern coalitions require intelligence partners to trust AI-driven analysis without exposing classified data or proprietary models.

Classical approaches to coalition operations create a false choice: either compromise classification by sharing raw data and model internals, or operate in isolation. DeepProve eliminates that tradeoff by enabling NATO, joint task forces, and multi-agency operations to exchange only validated outcomes accompanied by cryptographic proofs of authenticity. Partners receive mathematical certainty that underlying mission data was unaltered, models followed approved logic paths, and inference executed without exposing sensitive operational parameters.

"This is how American defense operates at scale in contested environments," said Ismael Hishon-Rezaizadeh, CEO and co-founder of Lagrange Labs. "Coalition partners don't need to see inside your models. They need proof your systems work correctly. DeepProve provides that proof while keeping classification intact."

Proving Correctness Without Revealing Capabilities

Rather than exchanging raw telemetry, coalition partners exchange cryptographic proof that confirms the partner system's result is authentic, mission data was uncompromised, inference followed approved logic, and no classified parameters leaked during execution. This approach is transformative for NATO operations, joint task forces, and multi-agency intelligence fusion where trust across domains is non-negotiable.

For aerospace and defense systems, DeepProve generates tamper-evident, reproducible records for each inference, enabling certifiers and auditors to validate correctness without intrusive data access while maintaining model confidentiality and operational security.

"With DeepProve in Lockheed's supply chain, we're setting a new standard for how mission-critical AI maintains accountability from development through field deployment," said Hishon-Rezaizadeh. "Verifiable AI isn't a retrofit. It's infrastructure."

Production-Ready Verification at Scale

Lagrange has generated over 11 million zero-knowledge proofs across production defense environments, delivering DeepProve's 158x performance advantage while proving inference for GPT-2, LLAMA, and Gemma3. The integration enables this production-proven technology to scale across aerospace and defense programs requiring cryptographic assurance.

About Lagrange Labs

Lagrange Labs provides cryptographic verification for defense and national security AI systems. As autonomous systems, intelligence analysis, and mission-critical AI become central to modern warfare, Lagrange's flagship product, DeepProve, delivers cryptographic proof that AI models execute exactly as intended without revealing operational capabilities to adversaries. Lagrange serves Tier 1 U.S. defense contractors and aerospace organizations requiring cryptographic guarantees beyond statistical confidence. DeepProve is the world's fastest zkML system, providing 1000x performance advantages while proving inference for advanced models including GPT-2, LLAMA, and Gemma3. With over 11 million zero-knowledge proofs generated in production environments, Lagrange operates at the scale of defense applications demand. The company has raised $21.5 million from investors including Founders Fund and 1kx, with strategic partnerships with both enterprise and defense partners. Learn more at www.lagrange.dev.