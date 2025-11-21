Caesars Entertainment and Monmouth Park Unveil All-New Trackside Caesars Sportsbook

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caesars Entertainment and Monmouth Park today celebrated the grand opening of a world-class trackside Caesars Sportsbook at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey. Local dignitaries joined Caesars Entertainment and Monmouth Park leadership to commemorate the opening of the state-of-the-art sportsbook, bar and restaurant with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting event.

The all-new standalone venue adjacent to the Monmouth Park clubhouse features 16,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor sports viewing space, including unmatched sweeping views of the historic racetrack. Caesars Sportsbook at Monmouth Park includes wall-to-wall video, more than 25 best-in-class self-service betting kiosks, a remarkable center bar, and an exclusive VIP section. The sportsbook also features a Shake Shack location inside serving Shake Shack’s beloved full signature menu, including ShackBurgers, crinkle-cut fries, the Chicken Shack sandwich and more. Pari-mutuel race wagering is also available.

“It’s fitting to open this cutting-edge venue at Monmouth Park, where legal sports betting in New Jersey first launched, and add to its rich history,” said Dan Shapiro, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer at Caesars Digital. “With this investment, we are proud to continue to support horse racing in the Garden State. We expect that the new integrated sports wagering experience will draw new fans from the Jersey Shore and beyond.”

“We are so proud to partner with Caesars and delighted to offer fans this new state-of-the-art sportsbook,” said Dennis Drazin, Chairman and CEO of Darby Development LLC, operators of Monmouth Park Racetrack. “This has been a long time in the making, and it’s satisfying to finally see it come to fruition as we continue the expansion of the Monmouth Park facility as a top entertainment and gaming destination in the State.”

Today marks the culmination of Caesars Sportsbook at Monmouth Park’s evolution into a preeminent in-person sportsbook. In 2018, Monmouth Park made history by accepting the state’s first legal in-person sports wager following the overturning of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA).

Sports fans 21 and older in New Jersey can also access the Caesars Sportsbook & Casino app via desktop or by downloading it on iOS and Android. The app offers a robust sports wagering menu that includes same-game parlays, player props, futures, live in-play betting markets and tools that encourage responsible play, including Deposit Limits, Spending Limits, Daily Time Limits, and Cool Off Time Limits. Sports fans can also enjoy livestreaming of thousands of marquee sporting events, including NFL games, within the app. The app also offers a dynamic online casino experience with a range of unique games from top providers, Caesars-branded games and timeless casino classics.

Caesars Entertainment is an industry leader in Responsible Gaming, known for pioneering Responsible Gaming awareness and education. In 1989, Caesars became the first commercial casino company to address problem gambling by launching the industry’s first Responsible Gaming program, Project 21. Today, the Company’s commitment to ensuring all players are aware of Responsible Gaming resources remains steadfast and spans all of Caesars’ digital platforms and world-class destinations in which it operates. Caesars Entertainment proudly enforces an enhanced 21+ gaming policy that prevents individuals under the age of 21 from using Caesars Rewards and restricts access to its gaming products for individuals under the age of 21.

In March 2024, Caesars Sportsbook received the prestigious RG Check accreditation from the Responsible Gambling Council in Ontario, Canada, which recognizes companies that achieve the highest standards for their Responsible Gaming practices. Just a few months later, the Company was awarded the National Council on Problem Gambling’s award for Corporate Social Responsibility. For more information about Caesars Entertainment's Responsible Gaming program, please visit https://www.caesars.com/corporate.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino entertainment company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through the development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe® and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards® loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its Team Members, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate. If you think you or someone you care about may have a gambling problem, call 1-877-770-STOP (1-877-770-7867).

About Monmouth Park

Just one mile from the Atlantic Ocean in scenic Oceanport, N.J., Monmouth Park is one of the nation’s premier Thoroughbred racetracks. Opened in 1946, Monmouth Park is a landmark in the Garden State and a family-friendly destination for locals and Shore-goers alike. With sprawling, picturesque grounds and a stabling area that houses 1,600 horses, Monmouth Park is home to the $1 million Haskell Stakes, annually attracting the nation’s top racehorses. In 2018, Monmouth Park became the first in New Jersey to accept wagers on sporting events, when Governor Phil Murphy placed the first wager.

Responsible Gaming in New Jersey

Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537), texting 800GAM (800426), or visiting 1800gamblerchat.org.