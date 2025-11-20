Shore Capital Partners Announces the Merger of Reliant Healthcare and Care Fusion Rx to Form a Leading National Infusion Therapy Platform

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shore Capital Partners (“Shore” or “Shore Capital”), a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, today announced the merger of Reliant Healthcare (“Reliant”) and Care Fusion Rx (“Care Fusion”), a platform investment of Shore Capital’s Healthcare Advantage Fund (“Advantage Fund” or the “Fund”). The unified infusion therapy platform is designed to deliver comprehensive services across both home and ambulatory settings.

The combined company will be led by an experienced team of industry veterans committed to expanding access to infusion therapies nationwide. Together, Reliant and Care Fusion share a mission to improve the patient experience and partner with physicians and payors to deliver consistent, safe, and cost-effective treatment.

Founded in 2008, Reliant is a leading provider of home infusion therapy and ambulatory infusion center (“AIC”) services, operating 14 centers and multiple specialty pharmacies across Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma. Founded in 2020, Care Fusion is a California-based infusion therapy company focused on complex therapies. Together, the companies serve thousands of patients at the local level and across conditions such as neurology, immunology, oncology, rare disease, rheumatology, and gastroenterology.

“This partnership represents a tremendous opportunity to enhance how and where patients receive infusion therapy,” said Brad Smith, CEO of Reliant Healthcare. “By combining two organizations with deep clinical expertise and shared values, we are creating a platform capable of delivering even more consistent, accessible, affordable, and compassionate care to patients who rely on these therapies every day.”

“At Care Fusion, our focus has always been on providing patients with the highest level of care and service,” said Wayne Nash, Co-Founder of Care Fusion Rx. “Joining forces with Reliant allows us to extend that commitment to more patients, leverage our combined operational strengths, and continue improving outcomes for individuals living with chronic and rare conditions,” added Steve Roberts, Co-Founder of Care Fusion Rx.

Together, the organizations combine complementary strengths in home and ambulatory infusion care, uniting Reliant’s established presence across the South with Care Fusion’s leadership in advanced immunoglobulin treatments throughout the West Coast. The platform company is well-positioned to drive national care through new center openings, home infusion territory expansion, and strategic acquisitions in both high-growth and underserved infusion markets.

“We are thrilled to partner with Reliant and Care Fusion to build a differentiated infusion platform focused on quality, access, and growth,” said Mike Cooper, Founding Partner at Shore Capital Partners. “This combination brings together exceptional teams who share a passion for patient care and clinical excellence,” said AJ Gauthier, Principal at Shore Capital Partners.

Frank Alderman, M.D., Co-Founder and Former CEO of MedExpress, will serve as Lead Independent Director of the platform. “We are building a best-in-class, omnichannel platform focused on providing access to high-quality, patient-centric care while optimizing the site of service. Our compelling value proposition spans the spectrum of patients, providers, payors, health systems, and pharma organizations,” said Frank.

To learn more about Reliant Healthcare and Care Fusion Rx, please visit www.rhcrx.com, www.rsinfusion.com, and www.carefusionrx.com.

The Advantage Fund, led by Mike Cooper and fellow Founding Partner John Hennegan, builds on Shore’s successful track record of investing in and developing market-leading companies across sectors. The Fund will invest in a combination of external companies and currently held microcap portfolio companies, while maintaining a sector-driven and operationally-focused approach. Together, Reliant and Care Fusion represent the third investment in the Advantage Fund.

Houlihan Lokey and Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as financial advisors and DLA Piper, McDermott Will & Schulte, and Quarles & Brady served as legal advisors to Shore Capital. Brentwood Capital served as financial advisor and Bass, Berry & Sims PLC served as legal advisor to Reliant. Covington Associates served as financial advisor and Polsinelli served as legal advisor to Care Fusion.

About Reliant Healthcare

Reliant Healthcare is an independent infusion therapy company providing home infusion therapy and ambulatory infusion center services to patients with chronic and complex conditions. Founded in 2008, Reliant operates 14 AICs and multiple specialty pharmacies across Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma. Reliant is dedicated to delivering high-quality, accessible infusion care that improves patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, please visit www.rhcrx.com and www.rsinfusion.com.

About Care Fusion Rx

Care Fusion Rx is a specialty infusion pharmacy headquartered in Garden Grove, California, focused on chronic IVIG and specialty biologic therapies. With extensive experience in pharmaceutical and healthcare services, Care Fusion partners with physicians and payors to ensure patients receive consistent access to critical infusion treatments for chronic and rare diseases. For more information, please visit www.carefusionrx.com.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in lower-middle and middle market companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore’s strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk through access to capital, world-class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2024, Shore received recognition from Inc. Magazine as a 5x Top Founder Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook Research for leading U.S. Private Equity deal volume for the past 10 years, from 2015-2024. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has approximately $14 billion of assets under management and in additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. To learn more about Shore Capital Partners, please visit www.shorecp.com