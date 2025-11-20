The QB and Me Universe Expands on Wattpad

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The QB and Me Universe is growing on Wattpad, with a new novelization of the Tubi Original Film, Sidelined 2: Intercepted. Launching December 2 on Wattpad, a leading global webnovel platform and storytelling community, fans will be able to fall in love with the new novelization of the original film alongside four other hit webnovels in the QB and Me Universe. Inspired by characters created by Tay Marley, the novelization is penned by Rachel Espy and will also be available in print from Wattpad Books in bookstores across Canada and the US. Right now, fans can access an exclusive excerpt of the first two chapters of the novelization on Wattpad.

First published on Wattpad, Tay Marley’s YA sensation The QB Bad Boy and Me has accumulated over 32 million reads on the platform. The story was published by Wattpad Books in 2019, becoming a bestseller in print, before being adapted as the streaming hit, Sidelined: The QB and Me. The film broke viewing records on Tubi, and reading time for Marley’s story exploded on Wattpad as fans sought the source material.

The sequel, Sidelined 2: Intercepted, will exclusively premiere on Tubi on November 27. Noah Beck and Siena Agudong will reprise their iconic roles as Drayton Lahey and Dallas Bryan, as the pair try to navigate the pressures of distance and college life.

With an entire series of stories available on Wattpad for free until January 2, 2026, fans can explore even more of The QB and Me Universe with a prequel and multiple sequels:

Some of the biggest names in Young Adult and New Adult storytelling have started on Wattpad, including popular authors like Anna Todd (After), Beth Reekles (The Kissing Booth), and Ariana Godoy (Through My Window) - all of which have had their Wattpad webnovels published in print and adapted into record-breaking film franchises. The platform is helping a new generation of writers succeed on the platform and driving new narratives on screens and bookshelves everywhere.

About Wattpad

Wattpad’s vision is to entertain and connect the world through stories. A leading global webnovel platform, Wattpad has democratized storytelling for a new generation of diverse Gen Z writers and their fans. Wattpad is part of WEBTOON Entertainment’s IP & Creator Ecosystem, where approximately 155 million monthly active users discover incredible stories in multiple formats.