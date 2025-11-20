-

The QB and Me Universe Expands on Wattpad

A new novelization based on the Tubi Original film SIDELINED 2: INTERCEPTED is coming to Wattpad and bookstores December 2nd

Fans can check out the first two chapters on Wattpad now, in an exclusive excerpt

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The QB and Me Universe is growing on Wattpad, with a new novelization of the Tubi Original Film, Sidelined 2: Intercepted. Launching December 2 on Wattpad, a leading global webnovel platform and storytelling community, fans will be able to fall in love with the new novelization of the original film alongside four other hit webnovels in the QB and Me Universe. Inspired by characters created by Tay Marley, the novelization is penned by Rachel Espy and will also be available in print from Wattpad Books in bookstores across Canada and the US. Right now, fans can access an exclusive excerpt of the first two chapters of the novelization on Wattpad.

First published on Wattpad, Tay Marley’s YA sensation The QB Bad Boy and Me has accumulated over 32 million reads on the platform. The story was published by Wattpad Books in 2019, becoming a bestseller in print, before being adapted as the streaming hit, Sidelined: The QB and Me. The film broke viewing records on Tubi, and reading time for Marley’s story exploded on Wattpad as fans sought the source material.

The sequel, Sidelined 2: Intercepted, will exclusively premiere on Tubi on November 27. Noah Beck and Siena Agudong will reprise their iconic roles as Drayton Lahey and Dallas Bryan, as the pair try to navigate the pressures of distance and college life.

With an entire series of stories available on Wattpad for free until January 2, 2026, fans can explore even more of The QB and Me Universe with a prequel and multiple sequels:

Some of the biggest names in Young Adult and New Adult storytelling have started on Wattpad, including popular authors like Anna Todd (After), Beth Reekles (The Kissing Booth), and Ariana Godoy (Through My Window) - all of which have had their Wattpad webnovels published in print and adapted into record-breaking film franchises. The platform is helping a new generation of writers succeed on the platform and driving new narratives on screens and bookshelves everywhere.

About Wattpad
Wattpad’s vision is to entertain and connect the world through stories. A leading global webnovel platform, Wattpad has democratized storytelling for a new generation of diverse Gen Z writers and their fans. Wattpad is part of WEBTOON Entertainment’s IP & Creator Ecosystem, where approximately 155 million monthly active users discover incredible stories in multiple formats.

Contacts

Maegan Lee
maegan.lee@wattpad.com

Industry:

Wattpad

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Maegan Lee
maegan.lee@wattpad.com

Social Media Profiles
Wattpad on Instagram
Wattpad on LinkedIn
More News From Wattpad

Wattpad Author Ariana Godoy Named to Variety’s 2025 Storytellers to Watch List

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wattpad, a leading webnovel platform and storytelling community, is thrilled to announce that author Ariana Godoy has been named to Variety’s 2025 Storytellers to Watch list. Variety’s prestigious list spotlights ten rising entertainment industry stars who are captivating audiences in fresh, new ways. Ariana Godoy is one of Wattpad’s most renowned writers and a leading voice in romance fiction. Her stories have accumulated more than 850 million reads on Wattpad, sold o...

Aron Levitz Appointed Co-President of Wattpad

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aron Levitz has been appointed co-President of Wattpad, a leading global webnovel platform and storytelling community from WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (“WEBTOON Entertainment”). Levitz will lead Wattpad alongside KB Nam, while remaining President of Wattpad WEBTOON Studios. With a new leadership model in place, Wattpad will embark on its next phase of growth after a multi-year strategy to improve its core product and enhance community safety. Both Levitz and Nam wil...

Calling All Authors: Wattpad’s Originals Program is Now Accepting Pitches

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wattpad, a leading global webnovel platform from WEBTOON Entertainment, is accepting open pitches for its Wattpad Originals program. Starting today, authors can pitch English-language stories and concepts to Wattpad’s Editorial Team for inclusion in the Wattpad Originals program, where writers can receive an advance for their story idea and participate in the platform’s paid content program. Launched in 2023, Wattpad Originals is a catalog of over 1,600 curated stories...
Back to Newsroom