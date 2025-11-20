Sidus Space Delivers Hardware, Software, and Final Report to Xiomas Technologies Under NASA Phase II Sequential Award

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU), an innovative space and technology company, today announced the successful completion of its NASA Phase II Sequential Award with Xiomas Technologies (Xiomas). Sidus delivered a custom FeatherEdge Data Processing Unit (DPU), advanced software solutions, and a comprehensive final report to Xiomas, marking a significant milestone in edge computing for thermal imaging applications.

This achievement underscores Sidus’ commitment to developing next-generation technologies that expand the capabilities of space and terrestrial platforms, positioning the Company at the forefront of edge computing and AI-driven analytics. Share

The project integrated Sidus’ FeatherEdge platform into Xiomas’ Thermal Mapping and Measurement System (TMMS), a compact, multi-band thermal infrared camera system designed for UAVs and small satellites. TMMS enables active fire front detection and other heat signature observations, critical for environmental monitoring and disaster response.

By processing data onboard with FeatherEdge, TMMS achieves low-latency insights in remote environments, reducing reliance on cloud infrastructure, and enabling near real-time decision-making for time-critical mission operations.

Key Deliverables and Achievements:

Custom Edge Computing Solution: FeatherEdge DPU engineered for seamless integration with Xiomas’ TMMS sensor.

Fire Detection Algorithm: Proprietary model trained to TMMS specifications for accurate fire front identification.

Orthorectification & Georeferencing Software: Pre-processing algorithms calibrated for TMMS to ensure high data integrity.

“The work Sidus performed under this award showcased what’s possible when combining advanced edge computing with AI-driven algorithms,” said Jim Larson, Senior Vice President AI Strategic Initiatives at Sidus Space. “Enabling Xiomas to process data at the collection point, near real-time insights can be delivered in environments where every second counts. These capabilities aren’t just about wildfire detection, they provide the groundwork for autonomous systems and scalable solutions across defense, environmental, and commercial sectors.”

This achievement underscores Sidus’ commitment to developing next-generation technologies that expand the capabilities of space and terrestrial platforms, positioning the Company at the forefront of edge computing and AI-driven analytics.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is an innovative space and defense technology company offering flexible, cost-effective solutions, including satellite manufacturing and technology integration, AI-driven space-based data solutions, mission planning and management operations, AI/ML products and services, and space and defense hardware manufacturing. With its mission of Space Access Reimagined®, Sidus Space is committed to rapid innovation, adaptable and cost-effective solutions, and the optimization of space system and data collection performance. With demonstrated space heritage, including manufacturing and operating its own satellite and sensor system, LizzieSat®, Sidus Space serves government, defense, intelligence, and commercial companies around the globe. Strategically headquartered on Florida’s Space Coast, Sidus Space operates a 35,000-square-foot space manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility and provides easy access to nearby launch facilities. For more information, visit: www.sidusspace.com.

About Xiomas

Xiomas Technologies develops high-performance air and space-borne imaging and data acquisition systems, specializing in multispectral, hyperspectral, and thermal infrared technology, with applications in areas like remote sensing, fire mapping, and disaster response. The company focuses on engineering and software development, including machine learning and AI for real-time image analysis, to meet customer-specific needs for airborne and space-based imaging solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.