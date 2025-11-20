WellTheory Partners with Instacart to Expand Access to Nutritious Foods, Improve Autoimmune Journey, and Lower Care Costs

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WellTheory, the leading whole-person care platform for autoimmune disease, today announced a partnership with Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, to address a critical gap in autoimmune care: access to nutritious, anti-inflammatory foods. The collaboration integrates Instacart Health Fresh Funds into WellTheory’s evidence-based care model, empowering members to purchase clinically recommended groceries to support healing and improve outcomes.

Autoimmune patients often face significant barriers to accessing the right foods — from affordability and availability to the daily friction of turning dietary guidance into actionable shopping decisions. The new Instacart partnership supports WellTheory’s mission to fill the gaps left behind by traditional healthcare and provide whole-person care that addresses the root causes of autoimmunity. With Fresh Funds, roughly 300,000 eligible lives in WellTheory’s network will have access to grocery stipends that can be used to purchase clinically recommended foods directly from their favorite local grocers on Instacart. Instacart reaches more than 98% of U.S. households, including 95% of those located in food deserts as well as nearly 98% of households enrolled in SNAP, ensuring convenient, stigma-free access to the food-as-medicine tools patients need.

“Nutrition is at the core of WellTheory’s mission to reverse the autoimmune epidemic, yet patients face real obstacles in translating clinical nutrition guidance into their daily lives,” said Claire Rudolph, Co-Founder and Head of Product at WellTheory. “There’s so much friction — from knowing what foods to buy to affording and accessing them. Our partnership with Instacart removes these barriers, making it easier for our members to follow evidence-based dietary protocols and truly nourish their healing journeys.”

Unlike traditional care models that rely heavily on symptom-masking interventions, WellTheory’s proprietary program addresses the root causes of autoimmunity through nutrition, lifestyle changes, and ongoing personalized support from a dedicated care team of registered dietitians and board-certified health coaches.

Instacart Health Fresh Funds make it simple for WellTheory members to turn nutrition guidance into daily choices, improving their ability to manage symptoms, enhance quality of life, and reduce healthcare costs.

“At Instacart, we believe food is one of the most powerful tools to support better health,” said Sarah Mastrorocco, Vice President and General Manager of Health at Instacart. “Through Instacart Health and our consumer technology, we're helping partners like WellTheory integrate nutrition directly into patient care – turning clinical guidance into action by making it easier for patients to access the right foods to support their health from the comfort of home.”

This partnership builds on WellTheory’s proven outcomes in autoimmune care, as detailed in its recent report demonstrating significant improvements in autoimmune symptoms and health outcomes with its proprietary care model and food-first approach. WellTheory partners with leading employers and health plans, including Maven Clinic and Sentara, to provide virtual, whole-person care that addresses the complex needs of autoimmune patients.

For more information about WellTheory’s programs, visit welltheory.com.

About WellTheory:

WellTheory is a virtual care platform reversing the autoimmune epidemic by filling the gaps left behind in traditional healthcare. WellTheory offers a research-backed proprietary program that addresses the root cause of autoimmunity and treats the whole person with the aim to reduce symptoms, improve quality of life, and lower costs. WellTheory’s platform centers around evidence-based, high-touch care led by an interdisciplinary team of autoimmune experts, including licensed registered dietitians and board-certified health coaches. It’s an anti-symptom-masking model that goes beyond the pill, built by autoimmune patients and validated by decades of clinical research.

About Instacart:

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.