Breker Verification Systems and Frontgrade Gaisler Collaborate on High-Reliability RISC-V Fault Tolerant Processor Core

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Breker Verification Systems, whose portfolio solves challenges across the functional verification process for large, complex semiconductors and Frontgrade™ Technologies, a leading provider of high-reliability electronic solutions for space and national security missions today confirmed its RISC-V functional verification solutions were pivotal for verification of the NOEL-V, one of Frontgrade Gaisler’s fault-tolerant RISC-V processor IP cores.

“The development of Frontgrade Gaisler’s IP cores is guided by a philosophy that does not tolerate design issues,” notes Jan Andersson, Director of Engineering at Frontgrade Gaisler. “This demands the most robust verification environment, something Breker’s verification solution has contributed to improve, with its broad range of tests and in-depth corner case coverage.”

The ultra-high verification coverage afforded by Breker’s RISC-V SystemVIP and Test Suite Synthesis technologies make it a key technology in Frontgrade Gaisler’s development program. Breker provides test suites for the complete verification of RISC-V cores and SoCs from detailed microarchitectural analysis to advanced system integrity validation.

The NOEL-V processor by Frontgrade Gaisler, targets high-reliability applications, with its high-performance and fault-tolerant design. Built on the RISC-V architecture, NOEL-V offers customization options, allowing SoC designers to create solutions tailored to their specific needs. The processor is at the heart of the GR765, Frontgrade’s next generation radiation-hardened space microprocessor.

“We are delighted to work with Frontgrade Gaisler to achieve their extreme coverage goals and eliminate unpredictable corner cases, necessary given the extreme environments in which their devices are deployed,” says David Kelf, Breker’s CEO. “Our RISC-V test suites have become an essential component in over 20 commercial entities and other organizations development flows, providing us with unique experience of the numerous unusual verification issues inherent in these processors.”

Breker extended testing to target advanced, system-level integrity, in addition to its existing test suites and generators focused on instruction set architecture testing, included in its RISC-V SystemVIPs. It provides coverage by driving cross functional stress verification and unpredictable corner case discovery with its test suite synthesis technology applied across the verification flow from simulation, through emulation and prototyping to post silicon validation.

About Frontgrade Gaisler

Frontgrade Gaisler, a Frontgrade company, is a leading provider of radiation-hardened microprocessors and IP cores for critical applications, particularly in the space industry. The company’s processors are ideal for any space mission or other high-reliability application due to their reliability, fault tolerance, and radiation tolerance. Frontgrade Gaisler microprocessors can be found all over the solar system, from Mercury to Neptune. www.gaisler.com

About Breker Verification Systems

Breker Verification Systems solves complex semiconductor challenges across the functional verification process from streamlining UVM-based testbench composition to execution for IP block verification, significantly enhancing SoC integration and firmware verification with automated solutions that provide test content portability and reuse. Breker’s solutions include a SystemVIP library of scenarios for RISC-V and Arm, core and SoC testing, coherency, security and other critical areas. Breker solutions easily layer into existing environments and operate across simulation, emulation, prototyping, and post-silicon execution platforms. Its Trek family is production-proven at leading semiconductor companies worldwide and enables design managers and verification engineers to realize measurable productivity gains, speed coverage closure and easy verification knowledge reuse. As a leader in the development of the Accellera Portable Stimulus Standard (PSS), privately held Breker has a reputation for dramatically reducing verification schedules in advanced development environments. Case studies that feature Analog Devices, Broadcom, IBM and other companies leveraging Breker’s solutions are available on the Breker website.

TrekSoC, TrekSoC-Si, RISC-V CoreAssurance SystemVIP and RISC-V SoCReady SystemVIP are registered trademarks of Breker Verification Systems.

Frontgrade Gaisler

