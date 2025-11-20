George Kurtz Becomes Co-Owner of Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team Through Minority Acquisition in Toto Wolff Ownership Entity, Appointed Technology Advisor

LAS VEGAS & BRACKLEY, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team and George Kurtz, CEO and Founder of CrowdStrike, today announced that Kurtz has become a co-owner of the team and been appointed Technology Advisor.

Through his personal acquisition of a 15% minority interest in the ownership entity controlled by Toto Wolff, which holds one-third of the team in partnership with Mercedes-Benz and INEOS, Kurtz joins Mercedes-Benz, INEOS, and Toto Wolff in the team’s long-term ownership group.

Kurtz also joins the team’s strategic steering committee alongside Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG Ola Källenius, INEOS Group Founder and Chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and Toto Wolff. The governance of the team remains unchanged, and Wolff continues in all existing executive roles.

Kurtz is an accomplished endurance racer and globally respected business leader who has built the most successful AI cybersecurity company of the modern era. As an entrepreneur, technologist, and S&P 500 CEO, he has established and scaled world-class innovation and teams. Kurtz’s combination of experience uniquely spans cybersecurity, large-scale technology operations, and professional motorsport.

In his advisory capacity, Kurtz will support the team’s innovation and technology strategy, with a focus on the intersection of competitive motorsport, data analytics, and performance. He will also work to grow the team’s ecosystem across the U.S. and global technology sectors, and to secure competitive advantage and investment from new tech partners.

"Winning in racing and cybersecurity requires speed, precision, and innovation. Milliseconds matter. Execution counts. Data wins,” said George Kurtz, CrowdStrike CEO and Founder. “Technology is reshaping competitive advantage and human capability everywhere, including motorsport. I'm excited to help the team securely accelerate forward.”

Kurtz’s ownership builds on years of strategic partnership since CrowdStrike became a Global Partner with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team in 2019. This strategic partnership continues, with CrowdStrike providing AI-powered cybersecurity solutions that protect the team's technology infrastructure.

Welcoming George Kurtz to the team, Team Principal and CEO Toto Wolff commented: “George’s background is unusual in its breadth: he’s a racer, a loyal sporting ambassador for Mercedes-AMG, and an exceptional entrepreneur. He understands both the demands of racing and the realities of building and scaling technology businesses. That combination brings specific insight that is increasingly relevant to the future of Formula One.”

About George Kurtz

George Kurtz is the CEO and Founder of CrowdStrike, the AI-native cybersecurity leader that protects customers worldwide with the Falcon platform. Kurtz is an internationally recognized entrepreneur, executive, security expert, and author. He is also a prolific real estate developer with projects across the Southwestern United States. Outside of his professional endeavors, George and his wife Anna support charities focused on adolescent mental health.

Kurtz’s passion is the fusion of business and racing. He began his professional racing career in 2016, and since then, has secured class wins in the following endurance races: 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans LMP2 Pro-Am, 2021 Twelve Hours of Sebring, 2023 Petit Le Mans, 2023 Six Hours of the Glen, and he is the two-time winner of both the Indianapolis 8 Hour and 24 Hours of Spa in a Mercedes-AMG GT3. In addition, Kurtz has won many championships, including the 2023 SRO GT World Challenge America Team & Drivers’ Championship, the 2023 Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing Championship Driver Category, and the 2023-24 Asia Le Mans LMP2 Championship. For more information on George Kurtz, visit https://georgekurtz.com/.

About the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team

Mercedes was born to race – and we've been doing it since 1901. Today, the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team competes at the pinnacle of motorsport: the FIA Formula One World Championship. The pioneering spirit of our company founders lives on in our commitment to innovation and performance. As the world's original automobile manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz has defined the cutting edge of technology for over a century. Today, our F1 team exists to demonstrate the best of the brand's performance on the global stage.

Based in Brackley and Brixworth, UK, over 2,000 committed team members work with a singular mission: to win the world championship. From 2014 to 2021, we secured a record eight consecutive Constructors' Championships, and we are hungry for more. Our journey is not just about performance on the track; we also strive to make a positive impact on the world and to inspire future generations. We are proud signatories of the Climate Pledge, and we are leading the way in building a more sustainable and inclusive sport. For more information, please visit www.mercedesamgf1.com.