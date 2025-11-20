The Presidio Group Exclusively Advised Sewell Automotive Companies on the Acquisition of Land Rover Boerne from Shottenkirk Automotive Group

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Presidio Group LLC (“Presidio”), an independent merchant banking firm focused on mergers and acquisitions, capital raising and investments in the automotive retail and consumer mobility sectors, exclusively advised Sewell Automotive Companies in its acquisition of Land Rover Boerne in Boerne, Texas, from Shottenkirk Automotive Group.

"The Texas luxury-brand dealership market is one of the best performing and most desirable in the country, and the Presidio team continues to see significant acquisition interest in that space from dealers.” George Karolis, president of The Presidio Group Share

The transaction closed on Nov. 17 and included the dealership’s real estate. Sewell’s purchase reinforces its presence as a leading retailer in the Texas luxury auto market.

“We are honored to add Land Rover Boerne and its outstanding team to the Sewell family of dealerships,” said Carl Sewell III, president of Sewell Automotive Companies. “As our trusted investment banker and an invaluable partner, the Presidio team has been working diligently, creatively and in complete confidence on this transaction to maximize value for our organization. After we asked Presidio to pursue this acquisition for us, an agreement was reached in record time.”

“Presidio’s experience and professionalism once again helped ensure a successful outcome as our dealership group expands its footprint,” said Jacquelin Sewell, president of Sewell Automotive Companies. “This transaction gives us our third dealership in the thriving San Antonio market and the second Land Rover location in our network. We welcome Land Rover Boerne and its legacy of exceptional customer service and community engagement to the Sewell family.”

With the sale, Shottenkirk turns its attention to growth elsewhere for its expansive network of stores.

“The sale of Land Rover Boerne is a strategic decision as we focus on other priorities within our portfolio,” said Greg Shottenkirk, president of Shottenkirk Automotive Group. “We are proud of what our team has accomplished in Boerne and confident the store and its employees have a great future with the Sewell organization. We thank Presidio for its professionalism in guiding this transaction.”

Sewell’s acquisition showcases the value of relationships in today’s dealership M&A market.

“This is the second acquisition of a Land Rover store that Presidio has facilitated for the Sewell family following the 2020 purchase of Land Rover North Austin,” said George Karolis, president of The Presidio Group. “The Sewells have a long-term view and are laser focused and intentional as they expand their multi-generational, top-class dealership group. The Texas luxury-brand dealership market is one of the best performing and most desirable in the country, and the Presidio team continues to see significant acquisition interest in that space from dealers.”

Brodie Cobb, CEO of The Presidio Group, said, “Our team is honored that the Sewells consider us a trusted advisor they can turn to when they want to grow. To be the exclusive investment banker to this storied dealership group is a privilege that we don’t take lightly, as well as a point of pride for our team.”

Buyer legal counsel was provided by Adam Lawyer, chief investment officer of Sewell Automotive Companies, and Jeff Hamilton, Sewell’s general counsel. Seller legal counsel was provided by George Taylor III of Burr & Foreman LLP.

The Presidio Group provided exclusive advisory services to Sewell Automotive Companies through its wholly owned investment bank Presidio Merchant Partners LLC.

About Sewell Automotive Companies

Sewell Automotive Companies is a leading family-owned dealership group based in Texas known for its commitment to exceptional customer service, community involvement and operational excellence. Founded in 1911, Sewell is a private, family owned and operated organization representing 12 automotive manufacturer brands across 20 dealerships throughout Texas. Sewell is dedicated to giving back to the communities it serves and partners with organizations that benefit education, the arts, children’s charities and related causes. For more information on Sewell, visit sewell.com.

About Shottenkirk Automotive Group

Shottenkirk Automotive Group, based in Texas, operates 30 locations in 7 states. Under Greg Shottenkirk’s leadership and following his father’s customer-first vision, the group is recognized for integrity, customer satisfaction, strong local roots and outstanding team members. For more information on Shottenkirk, visit shottenkirk.com.

About The Presidio Group LLC

The Presidio Group was founded in 1998 with the simple mission to relentlessly put the interests of our clients first. By steadfastly adhering to this philosophy, the firm has earned the trust of clients throughout the United States. During their careers, the professionals at Presidio have collectively closed more than 295 transactions for nearly $20 billion. The Presidio Group, based in Denver and Atlanta, publishes Presidio Perspectives: A Quarterly Outlook on Auto Retail and M&A Trends, a leading source of information about the automotive retail landscape. Presidio Merchant Partners LLC is a subsidiary of The Presidio Group LLC and is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information on Presidio, visit www.thepresidiogroup.com.