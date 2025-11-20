Sprinklr and SAMY Strategic Alliance Unleash Next-Gen Customer Experience Solutions for Global Brands

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sprinklr, the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced an expanded global strategic partnership with SAMY, a leading 1,000+ strong social-first agency integrating intelligence, creativity, and technology.

This enhanced collaboration brings together Sprinklr’s Unified-CXM platform with SAMY’s social-first marketing expertise to offer a complete solution that bridges insight and execution, helping brands create more meaningful customer experiences across channels and drive measurable business results.

“Our relationship with Sprinklr has evolved significantly over the years. What began as project-based support has grown into a truly integrated partnership, combining our technology and services to help brands maximize value at every stage of the customer journey,” said Nathan Townsend, Chief Partnership Officer at SAMY. “By bringing together Sprinklr’s powerful AI-native platform with SAMY’s end-to-end marketing expertise, we’re able to deliver human-first experiences that drive real business impact. This new chapter marks a shift from tactical support to a strategic, regionally integrated partnership that empowers brands to better understand and engage their customers.”

SAMY’s platform-certified team brings extensive Sprinklr platform and CX ecosystem experience to every customer. Through a joint go-to-market strategy, integrated delivery, and ongoing innovation, Sprinklr and SAMY are working together to deliver scalable solutions that are designed to accelerate growth and improve customer outcomes.

Together, the partnership introduces a more unified model for how advanced technology and strategic marketing services can solve modern brand challenges and fast-track digital transformation.

SAMY and Sprinklr’s ability to build and deliver solutions in tandem to drive client success is already seen in action in their work with Diageo. The challenge facing Diageo included keeping pace with rapidly shifting cultural, consumption, and category trends across global markets, making it difficult to anticipate consumer needs and innovate ahead of competitors. To address this, Diageo partnered with SAMY and Sprinklr to develop a Foresight System, turning emerging social conversations into actionable insights, enabling proactive planning across product, marketing, and business strategy.

Sprinklr Senior Vice President for EMEA Nunzio Mirtillo said: “Customers today demand that brands be everything, everywhere, all at once. By combining Sprinklr’s AI-native platform with SAMY’s deep expertise in implementation, audits, managed services, and creative performance, we’re able to accelerate value creation and help customers like Diageo anticipate and innovate at scale. Together, we address the challenges modern brands face in unifying data, strategy, and execution, and we’re proud to offer a truly integrated solution that helps brands maximize their investment and create meaningful connections with their audiences.”

Leveraging Sprinklr’s social listening capabilities to build a real-time, global insights environment, this collaboration helped Diageo to surface cultural shifts, explore whitespace opportunities, and guide global innovation—from flavor development to communication strategy, allowing Diageo to stay ahead of evolving consumer behavior and align offerings accordingly.

“This partnership brings together two powerhouses with a shared goal: helping brands deliver extraordinary experiences for their customers. With Sprinklr’s AI-native platform and SAMY's creative and strategic expertise, we’re delivering measurable impact, faster.” said George Collins, Global Partnership Director, Sprinklr.

About SAMY:

SAMY leads the evolution of brand communication. We build brand relevance in a social universe by integrating intelligence, creativity, and technology.

To the modern consumer, social isn’t a series of platforms - it’s a single, living ecosystem. Stories, posts, reels, and influencer content blur into one seamless experience. Audiences move fluidly through this dynamic world, and our intelligence spans the entire system, helping brands act with true intention where it matters most. With culturally in-step creativity, we fuel meaningful ideas that are always on, always relevant, and always evolving.

Our 1000+ strong, social-native team is connected across 20 offices and active in 55 markets. Clients like L’Oréal, who place social and influencer at the heart of their strategy, have grown alongside SAMY from day one. Others, like The North Face, Diageo, Microsoft and Samsung, joined us along the way and have since become valued brand partners.

We make audiences understandable. We make brands social. We make messages unskippable. We make products buyable. We make technology powerful.

This is how we make brands matter.

About Sprinklr:

Sprinklr is the definitive, AI-native platform for Unified Customer Experience Management (Unified-CXM), empowering brands to deliver extraordinary experiences at scale — across every customer touchpoint.

By combining human intelligence with the enhancements and insights of artificial intelligence, Sprinklr helps brands earn trust and loyalty through personalized, seamless, and efficient customer interactions. Sprinklr’s unified platform provides powerful solutions for every customer-facing team — spanning social media management, marketing, advertising, customer feedback, and omnichannel contact center management — enabling enterprises to unify data, break down silos, and act on real-time insights.

Today, 1,900+ enterprises — including Microsoft, P&G, Samsung, and 60% of the Fortune 100 — rely on Sprinklr to help them deliver consistent, trusted customer experiences worldwide.