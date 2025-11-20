Similarweb Fall 2025 Updates Double Down on Data-Driven AI to Give Businesses a Competitive Edge

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Similarweb (NYSE: SMWB) today announced a major expansion of its Generative AI intelligence capabilities giving businesses the ability to track, benchmark, and improve brand performance in AI search and chatbot answers. As generative AI engines rapidly become the new discovery channel, Similarweb’s latest tools help companies understand where and how they appear in AI-generated responses and how that visibility compares to a brand’s competitive set. Going beyond a passive understanding, businesses can leverage Similarweb AI analytics and agents to make faster, more data-driven decisions and maintain a competitive edge.

“As digital ecosystems evolve, decision-makers need data-driven clarity they can trust,” said Benjamin Seror, Cofounder and Chief Product Officer of Similarweb. “With this launch, we are deepening the connection between AI and data to help our customers an Share

The Fall 2025 update includes new and enhanced features of Similarweb Web Intelligence, App Intelligence, Generative AI Intelligence, Shopper Intelligence, Sales Intelligence, and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions, all powered by Similarweb’s enterprise-grade digital data. Knowing that AI is only as powerful as the data that fuels it, Similarweb injects high-quality data about the digital world into agents for specific analysis and planning tasks. Enterprise customers can tap that same data to inform their own AI-powered applications with digital marketing trends and competitive intelligence.

The most significant upgrades are:

Gen AI Brand Visibility advancements. Similarweb’s Gen AI Intelligence module excels at allowing brands to see the estimated traffic they are getting from LLMs sources like ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and others, as well as their competitors. Expanding on GenAI Brand Visibility, we introduce a complete suite of capabilities to allow brands to see how often and how favorably they are mentioned in chatbot answers, combined with prompt analysis to understand what people are asking. This allows them to effectively monitor their presence on Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), sometimes referred to as Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), to expand their content planning and improve their GenAI visibility in this fast and growing discovery channel. The Fall update adds two new GenAI Brand Visibility reports: Citation analysis: Gain instant clarity on which content sources and brands dominate AI-generated answers for the topics and prompts that matter most to your business. Identify who’s winning visibility, where your brand is being referenced, and how to strengthen your presence across key generative platforms. Fine-tune strategies to boost authority and share of voice in GenAI. Brand sentiment: Reveals how brands show up in AI. From sentiment changes over time to relative brand strength against competitors, businesses can identify common sentiment themes, their sources, and how to better show up.

Similarweb’s Gen AI Intelligence module excels at allowing brands to see the estimated traffic they are getting from LLMs sources like ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and others, as well as their competitors. Expanding on GenAI Brand Visibility, we introduce a complete suite of capabilities to allow brands to see how often and how favorably they are mentioned in chatbot answers, combined with prompt analysis to understand what people are asking. This allows them to effectively monitor their presence on Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), sometimes referred to as Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), to expand their content planning and improve their GenAI visibility in this fast and growing discovery channel. The Fall update adds two new GenAI Brand Visibility reports: Similarweb Model Context Protocol Server (MCP). Connect your favorite AI tools to Similarweb’s Data as a Service using a programming interface designed to provide data in context for better AI applications.

Connect your favorite AI tools to Similarweb’s Data as a Service using a programming interface designed to provide data in context for better AI applications. Automate the sales process with AI agents for Similarweb Sales Intelligence. More than a year and a half after releasing its first sales assistant AI agent, Similarweb is adding more advanced agents: AI Prospecting: Turn natural language prompts into a ready-to-use lead list. AI Outreach: Create sales pitch emails that interest prospects, with ready-made insights and graphs that show an understanding of their business, drawing on data from across the Similarweb platform.

More than a year and a half after releasing its first sales assistant AI agent, Similarweb is adding more advanced agents: AI segments power up Web Intelligence. By analyzing the structure of a competitor’s website, the new AI Segments (beta) make it easier to separate traffic related to business lines, product lines, and product or category for more sophisticated analysis and benchmarking than measuring traffic to the website as a whole.

Additional improvements by product line, many of which also incorporate AI, include:

App Intelligence: In addition to tracking estimated daily, weekly, and monthly active users and downloads by platform, you can now see them in a combined iOS+Android view. AI reviews analysis lets you analyze thousands of competitor app reviews at scale, discovering what users like and dislike so you can improve your own apps.

In addition to tracking estimated daily, weekly, and monthly active users and downloads by platform, you can now see them in a combined iOS+Android view. AI reviews analysis lets you analyze thousands of competitor app reviews at scale, discovering what users like and dislike so you can improve your own apps. Shopper Intelligence: Track and benchmark sales on Amazon by estimated unit and dollar sales across brands and products. New features: AI-driven consumer journey insights and pricing visibility. AI Amazon Keyword Agent surfaces up to 50 high-intent keyword terms and clusters from a seed keyword. Tie keywords to sales to plan more efficiently and act to adjust retail and advertising strategies.

Track and benchmark sales on Amazon by estimated unit and dollar sales across brands and products. New features:

“As digital ecosystems evolve, decision-makers need data-driven clarity they can trust,” said Benjamin Seror, Cofounder and Chief Product Officer of Similarweb. “With this launch, we are deepening the connection between AI and data to help our customers and partners move from insight to action with greater confidence.”

Customer Testimonial

“The new GenAI Intelligence tools from Similarweb provide a valuable source of insights for our marketplace. Thanks to them, our team is able to benchmark against the competition and better understand our traffic share in AI platforms (such as Gemini, ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, etc.),” said Piotr Szpakiewicz, SEO expert and Growth Leader at Displate. “The AI Brand Visibility module allows me to evaluate our current brand visibility and mention share, but more importantly, it gives us a glimpse into users’ prompts. With this AI tracking setup, we are able to understand how our Tech & Content SEO and GEO efforts translate into results, and which particular prompt mentioned our brand and where we are cited as a source.”

About Similarweb

Similarweb powers businesses to win their markets with the leading Digital Data. By providing essential web and app data, Gen AI analytics, and insights, we empower our users to discover business opportunities, identify competitive threats, optimize strategy, acquire the right customers, and increase monetization. Similarweb products are integrated into users’ workflow, powered by advanced technology, and based on leading comprehensive Digital Data.

Fall Update available here: https://www.similarweb.com/corp/seasonal-launch-fall-2025/

Learn more: Similarweb | Similarweb Digital Data

Free Tools: Analyze any website or app | Top AI Tools Ranking | Browser extension

Follow us: Blog | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | X

Disclaimer: All names, brands, trademarks, and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The data, reports, and other materials provided or made available by Similarweb consist of or include estimated metrics and digital insights generated by Similarweb using its proprietary algorithms, based on information collected by Similarweb from multiple sources using its advanced data methodologies. Similarweb shall not be responsible for the accuracy of such data, reports, and materials, and shall have no liability for any decision made or action taken by any third party based in whole or in part on such data, reports, and materials. Additional information can be found here.