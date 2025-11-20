Terradot Deepens ERW Deployment in Brazil Amid Rising Global Momentum at COP30

SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With COP30 underway in Belém, Terradot is highlighting the expansion of its Enhanced Rock Weathering (ERW) operations in Brazil and the company’s progress toward a collaborative, nation-scale deployment model. By working across Brazil’s agricultural and regulatory landscapes, Terradot is creating a replicable framework for ERW projects that can be scaled responsibly in other countries.

Since launching operations, Terradot has methodically expanded its Brazilian footprint, spreading basalt across 5,000 hectares of farmland – equivalent to the size of Manhattan. The company expects to deliver its first verified carbon removal credits by the end of this year, marking an important milestone in Brazil’s leadership in deploying scalable climate solutions. Looking ahead, Terradot plans to expand its deployment fivefold by the end of 2026, targeting 600,000 tonnes of rock applied across 25,000 hectares.

Terradot’s Brazilian operations now span six states – supported by a team of over 75 professionals, with approximately two-thirds based in São Paulo state. The company has also established operational hubs anchored to a network of quarries, creating an efficient distribution network that minimizes transportation distances and costs.

Brazil provides optimal conditions for Enhanced Rock Weathering thanks to its tropical climate that naturally accelerates weathering rates, strong agricultural infrastructure, proximity between quarries and farmland, and a predominantly clean power grid that keeps operations low-carbon. These unique advantages enable responsible, sustainable deployment at scale.

Terradot is advancing a strategy of “nation-scale ERW” in Brazil – a concept that brings together industry, government, and technology partners to scale projects across an entire country. The company is supported by collaboration with Embrapa, Brazil's foremost agricultural research institution, to ensure deployment follows scientifically validated protocols while aligning with national agricultural priorities. By integrating ERW into Brazil’s agricultural systems and policy frameworks, Terradot is developing a nation-scale deployment model that can be replicated globally.

In Brazil, Terradot also just announced its Sentinel site, the most comprehensive monitoring program yet built for a commercial ERW deployment. The monitoring goes well beyond current certification requirements and tracks carbon from soil to aquifer to stream, validating how ERW works at the watershed level. This adds to the company’s strong portfolio of offtake agreements to deliver over 300,000 tonnes of verified carbon removal credits – the largest volume sold by an ERW company.

As Terradot continues to scale its work across Brazil, the company has strengthened its leadership team with the addition of Izabella Teixeira, Brazil’s former Environment Minister, who guided the nation’s climate negotiations and environmental policy from 2010–2016. She joins Terradot as a Senior Advisor, bringing decades of experience in public policy, land-use governance, and environmental leadership to support the responsible expansion of ERW across the country.

Beyond carbon removal, ERW provides tangible benefits to Brazilian farmers, including reduced soil acidity, added micronutrients, and support for long-term soil quality and farm productivity. The majority of project spending remains in local communities through partnerships with quarries, logistics providers, and laboratories, strengthening rural economies while addressing climate change.

About Terradot

Founded in 2022 by Stanford scientists and entrepreneurs, Terradot is building Enhanced Rock Weathering into a scalable, verifiable climate solution that supports farmers and strengthens rural economies. The company has raised $58 million from leading investors including John Doerr, Google, Sheryl Sandberg, and Valor Capital. Terradot's mission is to harness Earth's natural carbon removal processes and scale them to help stabilize the climate.

For more information, visit www.terradot.earth