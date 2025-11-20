Dynamis Power Solutions Awards Baker Hughes With Significant Order for Gas Turbine Technology to Support Mobile Power for Oil & Gas Applications

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynamis Power Solutions, LLC (Dynamis), a leading mobile power generation packager in North America, and Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, announced Thursday a significant order, booked in the third quarter of 2025, for 25 aeroderivative gas turbines – including LM2500, LM6000 and LM9000 – totaling 1.3GW for mobile power generation across a wide range of oil & gas applications, including upstream, refining, and petrochemical.

“Through our decade-long collaboration with Baker Hughes, we are redefining what’s possible in the mobile power generation market for oil & gas through our delivery of a new solution with power density once thought unattainable.” - Matt Crawford Share

Dynamis packages gas turbines and generators in its distinctive mobile power solutions. As part of the agreement, Dynamis will package ten of Baker Hughes’ efficient and dry low emissions LM9000 gas turbines in a new offering called the DT70 – 70 MW, which will total 700MW of gas turbine power generation capacity, delivering the oil & gas industry’s highest reported mobile power density (MW per square foot) to date.

“Through our decade-long collaboration with Baker Hughes, we are redefining what’s possible in the mobile power generation market for oil & gas through our delivery of a new solution with power density once thought unattainable,” said Matthew Crawford, CEO of Dynamis. “Our use of LM9000s will offer twice the power of our flagship solution – the best-in-class DT35 – without compromising flexibility, reliability, or efficiency.”

“As energy demand continues to expand, our industry needs unprecedented collaboration to meet customers’ needs for reliable and efficient power solutions,” said Lorenzo Simonelli, chairman & CEO of Baker Hughes. “We are pleased to continue our work with Dynamis to provide customers across a wide range of oil & gas applications with flexible and mobile power technology solutions, where access to power is business critical, supporting sustainable energy development.”

Designed to support unique and complex operational needs of industries requiring natural gas power solutions, the DT70 is based off Dynamis’ successful DT35 – a 1.5GW installed base which has been in operation for nearly a decade in more than 1,200 locations throughout the North America region. Dynamis’ new application of Baker Hughes’ LM9000s boasts enhanced versatility for large power consumers in the oil & gas space, resilience in challenging environments, and the ability to power – benefits that are emphasized by the unit’s compact footprint and record-setting short rig-up and commissioning times.

Available for order immediately, the DT70 offering will enable oil & gas customers across the North American energy market to secure reliable clean power across a host of applications.

About Dynamis Power Solutions

Dynamis Power Solutions is a leading provider of rapidly deployable, utility-grade power in North America. Our proprietary hypermobile solutions deliver the capabilities of a full-scale power plant with a smaller footprint, faster installation, and lower total cost. Designed to support temporary or permanent operations for a wide range of commercial industries, Dynamis’ solutions enable true mobility for customers. Learn more at dynamisps.com.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.