Hitit Empowers Airlines to Optimize Crew Leave Planning with Gurobi

BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gurobi Optimization, LLC, the leader in decision intelligence technology, is proud to be the solver of choice for Hitit, a leading global provider of airline and travel IT solutions.

Hitit’s Crane Crew Leave Optimizer—one of the key sub-modules of Hitit’s Crane Crew solution—enables airlines to quickly generate optimal leave schedules for thousands of crew members. Powered by Gurobi’s mathematical optimization solver, the tool significantly reduces planning time while improving both operational efficiency and crew satisfaction.

Among the many constraints that airlines must consider are operational requirements, business rules, crew seniority, and personal preferences. As such, manual planning efforts can often lead to inefficiencies, crew dissatisfaction, and compliance risks.

After switching to Crane Crew, Hitit’s partner airlines have reported significant improvements. What once took weeks to accomplish can now be completed in as little as seconds, with leave bids submitted via a streamlined mobile application and optimal plans generated automatically.

“These advancements have been made possible through Hitit’s collaboration with Gurobi,” explained Nevra Onursal Karaağaç, CEO of Hitit. “By integrating Gurobi’s industry-leading solver into its planning system, we have been able to tackle the complexity of leave planning with a data-driven, scalable approach—transforming a manual, error-prone task into a fast and fair optimization process.”

"Crew members play an essential role in every airline’s success. Planning annual leave periods in a way that not only maximizes efficiency, but also crew satisfaction, is critical,” said Duke Perrucci, CEO of Gurobi Optimization. “By leveraging mathematical optimization, Hitit creates plans that deliver tangible value for both airlines and their employees.”

To learn more about how Hitit is using Gurobi to optimize airline crew leave planning, read the full case study.

About Gurobi Optimization

With Gurobi’s decision intelligence technology, customers can make optimal business decisions in seconds. From workforce scheduling and portfolio optimization to supply chain design and everything in between, Gurobi identifies the optimal solution, out of trillions of possibilities.

As the leader in decision intelligence, Gurobi delivers easy-to-integrate, full-featured software and best-in-class support, with an industry-leading 98% customer satisfaction rating.

Founded in 2008, Gurobi has operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It serves customers in nearly all industries, including organizations like SAP, Air France, and the National Football League. For more information, please visit https://www.gurobi.com/ or call +1 713 871 9341.

About Hitit

Hitit, established in 1994, is considered one of the largest airline and travel IT solution providers in the world. Hitit’s proprietary Crane-branded solution suite offers a comprehensive suite that serves full-service flag carriers, regional, low-cost, charter and hybrid airlines, as well as ground-handling agencies. Hitit is a “One-stop shop” for Software as a Service (SaaS) new-generation airline IT solutions, with modules geared towards every part of an airline’s business operations. Hitit’s solutions and services provide its partners in the aviation industry with state-of-the-art technology for passenger services, operations, accounting and cargo. Hitit currently serves 70+ airline companies and travel partners across six continents. Having completed the public offering of 27.6% of its shares, Hitit has started publicly trading on Borsa Istanbul since March 3rd, 2022.