Osaic Partners with Carefull to Deliver Proactive Client Financial Protection Tool to Its Network of Advisors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Osaic, Inc. (“Osaic”), one of the nation’s largest providers of wealth management strategies, announced that it has selected Carefull as its official financial safety partner, making Carefull’s fraud, scam and family financial protection tools available to Osaic’s entire advisor network.

The partnership supports Osaic’s mission to deliver holistic, client-centered financial guidance and underscores its commitment to protecting families during life’s most important financial moments. Share

The partnership supports Osaic’s mission to deliver holistic, client-centered financial guidance and underscores its commitment to protecting families during life’s most important financial moments. By making Carefull’s AI-powered financial safety platform available, Osaic equips advisors with new tools to help protect clients from scams, fraud and financial mistakes while strengthening the multigenerational relationships that drive long-term client success.

“Partnering with Carefull aligns with our commitment to helping our financial advisors improve their overall value proposition, protect their clients and boost opportunities for business growth,” said Clayton Chandler, chief data and analytics officer of Osaic. “As scams, financial exploitation and AI-based fraud become increasingly sophisticated, providing advisors with tools that intervene sooner is transformative and enhances the lives and legacies of their clients.”

Carefull also reinforces Osaic’s “Moments That Matter” campaign by enabling advisors to be present for clients during the life-defining events when trust is essential—from the first sign of suspicious activity to supporting families navigating caregiving responsibilities. With alerts, behavioral monitoring and collaborative family tools, advisors can turn potential crises into opportunities to deepen client relationships.

“Financial safety is no longer optional, it’s fundamental to modern wealth management and financial planning,” said Todd Rovak, Co-CEO of Carefull. “Together, we’re protecting older adults, engaging the next generation, strengthening legacies and ensuring advisors can support clients through the moments that matter most.”

Osaic identified an urgent need for enhanced client protection as AI-driven fraud, social engineering scams and family financial caregiving challenges continue to rise. Older adults, in particular, face heightened exposure to romance scams, phishing attacks, identity theft and inadvertent financial errors. Risks that traditional systems often miss.

With more than $124 trillion in wealth expected to transfer by 2048, Carefull’s features, including its LegacyKit and Trusted Contacts system, help advisors connect with heirs, deliver value beyond portfolio management and build long-term family continuity.

“Carefull’s approach stood out because it delivers oversight without overreach,” added Chandler. “Its AI doesn’t just look at transactions—it understands the behavioral patterns that define a client’s financial life. That’s the kind of intelligence needed to support families at every stage.”

About Osaic:

Osaic, Inc. (“Osaic”), a portfolio company of Reverence Capital Partners, is one of the nation’s largest providers of wealth management strategies, supporting approximately 11,000 financial professionals. Osaic’s mission is to create leading wealth management solutions that enhance lives and legacies. Visit www.osaic.com to learn more.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: Osaic Wealth, Inc. and Osaic Institutions, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Osaic Services, Inc. and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., broker-dealers and members of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Osaic Advisory Services, LLC. and CW Advisors, LLC., registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by Osaic Wealth, Inc. are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser.

About Carefull

Carefull is the first financial safety platform designed to protect aging adults, their families, and financial advisors from elder fraud, scams, and money mistakes. Built to support the unique needs of older adults, Carefull’s proprietary AI provides 24/7 account monitoring, a suite of identity and home protections, along with expert resources to help families and advisors safeguard families’ financial well-being. Financial services use Carefull to deepen relationships across generations, provide proactive protection, and enhance trust with clients navigating both aging and financial caregiving for older adults. Recognized for its innovation in financial safety, Carefull partners with leading firms to put financial care into financial services. Learn more at GetCarefull.com.