Chemishield and SciSure Partner to Eliminate Hazardous Waste Compliance Gaps in Modern Labs

DUBLIN & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chemishield, a provider of digital hazardous waste segregation and chain-of-custody tracking, and SciSure, a leading Scientific Management Platform (SMP), today announced a strategic partnership to unify lab operations with audit-grade hazardous waste management, ensuring compliance and safety from the moment a chemical is generated to its final disposal.

Labs are operating under mounting regulatory pressure, yet many still rely on paper logs, static spreadsheets, and manual labeling to manage hazardous waste. These outdated tools create misclassification risks, inconsistent documentation, and preventable compliance gaps, exposing facilities to fines, operational disruptions, and safety incidents.

The integrated Chemishield–SciSure offering modernizes this process by connecting labs, EHS teams, and waste vendors on a single digital platform. Key benefits include:

Compliance & Safety: First-to-market digital segregation at the point of generation prevents misclassification, while QR code labels ensure every container is traceable throughout its lifecycle.

Efficiency & Cost Savings: Automated GHS- and CLP-compliant labeling, reporting, and manifest generation reduce administrative burden and eliminate manual data-entry errors.

Automated GHS- and CLP-compliant labeling, reporting, and manifest generation reduce administrative burden and eliminate manual data-entry errors. Audit-Readiness: A complete digital chain-of-custody provides auditor-grade documentation on demand.

“Hazardous waste is still being managed with 20th-century tools in a 21st-century regulatory environment,” said Kevin Walsh, Founder & CEO of Chemishield. “By integrating Chemishield’s digital waste tracking directly into SciSure, we remove human error at the point of generation and transform compliance into a source of operational strength.”

"We are committed to creating operational clarity for modern labs and research organizations," said Philip Meer, CEO at SciSure. "Integrating Chemishield into SciSure enhances reliability and auditability across the lab environment—without adding complexity or new systems for teams to learn."

Under the partnership, the integrated solution will be offered and supported by SciSure, with Chemishield delivering platform capabilities and technical enablement.

Learn more at www.chemishield.com/scisure.

About Chemishield

Chemishield is a SaaS solution built to modernize digital waste tracking, segregation, and management. The platform offers end-to-end visibility, audit-grade compliance, and measurable cost savings for laboratories, manufacturers, and research organizations worldwide.

About SciSure

SciSure is the world’s first Scientific Management Platform (SMP), unifying eLabNext’s Digital Lab Platform with SciShield’s trusted LabOps and EHS software. Purpose-built for scientists, SciSure supports over 550,000 scientists, 47,000 labs, and 1,100 organizations globally.