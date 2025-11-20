Datavant and UBC Partner to Transform Observational Research and Patient Access for Biopharmaceutical Sponsors

NEW YORK & KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datavant, the data collaboration platform trusted for healthcare, today announced a strategic collaboration with United BioSource Corporation (UBC), a leading provider of real-world evidence, patient access, and comprehensive risk-management and safety solutions. This collaboration unites Datavant’s industry-leading data connectivity and privacy expertise with UBC’s deep domain expertise in specialty therapies to empower pharmaceutical leaders to make more meaningful and timely decisions in late-phase research and commercialization.

The companies will launch two initial offerings, Modern Observational Research Study Designs and Enhanced Patient Access Programs. These joint offerings are designed to allow pharmaceutical organizations to generate the evidence needed to drive data-driven decision-making in clinical research and draw upon Datavant and UBC’s complementary capabilities.

“This collaboration is rebuilding the infrastructure of clinical research and patient support for the real-world era,” said Arnaub Chatterjee, GM and President of Life Sciences at Datavant. “Together with UBC, we’re connecting the evidence and operational layers of research, so studies can move faster and patients benefit from safer therapies.”

Datavant addresses data fragmentation by enabling privacy-preserving data linkage across healthcare's most comprehensive data ecosystem of more than 350 companies and by accessing patient-consented structured and unstructured electronic medical records (EMRs) through its expansive provider network. By combining UBC’s leadership in registries and epidemiology and comprehensive suite of patient access solutions with Datavant’s privacy-first tokenization and linkage capabilities, Datavant and UBC’s partnership has already unlocked deeper insights for pharmaceutical companies, enabling them to operate more efficiently:

Modern Observational Research Study Designs: Advanced study designs driven by real-world data (RWD) to enable seamless, longitudinal patient data capture – delivering richer, decision-grade evidence on safety, value, and patient journeys. By supporting decentralized, virtualized direct-to-patient models, sponsors can experience a range of benefits: accelerated enrollment across a wider, more representative patient population, a more favorable cost profile compared to site-based data collection, richer evidence through RWD linkage strategies, and streamlined data delivery that ensures the highest standards of privacy and compliance.

Enhanced Patient Access Programs: By connecting access, adherence, and affordability data with real-world patient behavior, organizations can enable deeper insights around access barriers, prescriber patterns, patient outcomes, and overall patient ROI. Linking patient access program insights with secondary real-world data sources allows leaders to go beyond traditional hub models to better influence strategy, improve patient outcomes, and quantify program value.

This partnership marks the first step in a broader collaboration between Datavant and UBC. The companies are committed to integrating data and services to advance biopharmaceutical objectives, delivering on the opportunity for transformative, privacy-preserving solutions that put patients first and set a new standard for research and access.

“Through the partnership with Datavant, we are not just enhancing offerings – we are creating new, connected solutions we believe will continue to deliver on the market’s demand for approaches that are sophisticated, efficient, and oriented around improving patient outcomes,” said Brett Huselton, SVP, Strategy, Partnership & Innovation at UBC.

About Datavant

Datavant is the data collaboration platform trusted for healthcare. With a mission to make the world’s health data secure, accessible, and actionable, Datavant works with payers, providers, life sciences, legal and insurance clients globally to accelerate insights. Datavant enables more than 60 million healthcare records to move between thousands of organizations across the healthcare ecosystem, more than 80,000 hospitals and clinics, 75% of the 100 largest health systems, and 350+ real-world data partners. Datavant has office locations in Boston, New York and San Diego, with international offices in Barcelona and Galway. To learn more about Datavant, visit www.datavant.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About UBC

United BioSource LLC (UBC) partners with biopharma to modernize evidence generation and access pathways – ensuring therapies are safe, effective, and available to those who need them. We provide expert-driven real-world evidence tailored to specialty patient populations to uncover more valuable insights, maximize commercial positioning and optimize regulatory approval. We build confidence for prescribers by providing unmatched expertise in risk management (REMS) and patient safety, along with strategies and results that balance commercial goals with seasoned regulatory oversight. We deliver purpose-built patient access solutions tailored to each patient’s unique journey for a seamless, scalable experience that connects your therapeutic to those who need it most. To learn more about UBC, visit www.ubc.com, and follow us on LinkedIN.