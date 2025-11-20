Peoples Jewellers joins forces with the Toronto Raptors as the official jeweller

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Peoples Jewellers, Canada’s leading fine jewellery retailer, and the Toronto Raptors today announced that Peoples Jewellers is now the Official Jeweller of the team. This multi-year partnership furthers the positioning of Peoples Jewellers as a leading retailer in the intersection of sports, culture and style.

The partnership, which officially launched at the start of the 2025-2026 season, includes activations both in and out of the Scotiabank Arena. Peoples and the Raptors will captivate fans at the meeting point of Raptors team highlights, personal style of the players and celebratory moments. The two brands are icons in their respective arenas, Peoples as Canada’s #1 diamond store, known for design and craftsmanship excellence, and the Raptors, with unmatched competitive drive and self-expression of basketball culture and style, making this partnership the ultimate collaboration.

“We’re thrilled to officially kick off our partnership with the Toronto Raptors, and to celebrate the beginning of this new chapter together,” said Julie Yoakum, President of Peoples Jewellers. “At Peoples, we celebrate all of life’s moments and milestones – big or small, and we can’t wait to be there for the Raptors, their fans and jewellery lovers everywhere: courtside, in our newly reopened Yorkdale Mall store, and beyond.”

“We are always looking to collaborate with partners that can work with us to amplify the Raptors fan experience, and we’re delighted to have Peoples on board as the Official Jeweller of the team,” said Jordan Vader, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, MLSE. “This partnership builds on our organization’s existing relationship with the retailer, as Peoples has been the Official Jeweller of the Maple Leafs for over a decade, and look forward to unlocking new fan experiences together for Raptors fans.”

For more information on the Peoples and Raptors partnership, please visit https://www.peoplesjewellers.com/.

About Peoples Jewellers

Peoples Jewellers is the largest retailer of fine jewellery in Canada, with over 90 locations from the Maritimes to British Columbia. Founded in 1919 as a family business, Peoples Jewellers has provided customers with a trusted and helpful shopping experience for more than 100 years. With a strong assortment of affordable fine jewellery and brand-name watches, Peoples Jewellers provides options for every occasion and every customer.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. As a Purpose-driven and sustainability-focused company, Signet is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Signet operates approximately 2,600 stores primarily under the name brands Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, Diamonds Direct, Blue Nile, James Allen, Rocksbox, Peoples Jewellers, H. Samuel, and Ernest Jones. Further information on Signet is available at www.signetjewelers.com. See also www.kay.com, www.zales.com, www.jared.com, www.banter.com, www.diamondsdirect.com, www.bluenile.com, www.jamesallen.com, www.rocksbox.com, www.peoplesjewellers.com, www.hsamuel.co.uk, www.ernestjones.co.uk.