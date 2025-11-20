-

SAP transformation applied intelligently with BeMind by BearingPoint

BeMind by BearingPoint signals a new era in SAP transformation. It combines the precision of full-stack AI with human expertise to achieve significant productivity gains, faster results, and a measurable increase in output quality.

The future of SAP transformation is here.

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SAP transformation projects are often complex and resource-intensive. BearingPoint’s new AI-powered platform, BeMind by BearingPoint, tackles these challenges head-on by streamlining processes, accelerating delivery and timelines, reducing effort and improving quality. Developed and refined over 18 months, the platform combines advanced artificial intelligence with the management and technology consultancy’s deep technical and delivery expertise, delivering measurable and repeatable productivity gains across large-scale SAP programs.

BeMind by BearingPoint marks a significant leap forward in how technology drives transformation and value in SAP projects.

Tested in more than 20 real-world SAP transformations, BeMind by BearingPoint is now available at scale as part of BearingPoint’s services. The platform is already delivering productivity gains of 20 to 30 percent, significantly shortening project timelines while consistently improving the quality of deliverables.

“BeMind by BearingPoint marks a fundamental shift in how we deliver value to our clients,” said Kay Manke, Global Leader Consulting Portfolio and Innovation at BearingPoint. “By seamlessly integrating AI across every phase of SAP transformation, we empower project teams to achieve new levels of productivity and quality, while ensuring that human expertise remains at the heart of every project.”

End-to-end AI platform for SAP success

BeMind by BearingPoint is a true end-to-end production platform that enhances delivery across every phase of an SAP transformation, from discovery and exploration to realization and go-live. Supporting more than 25 distinct use cases, the platform enables project teams to analyze complex data, generate documentation, produce test cases, and even automatically create SAP code from validated inputs.

In a typical large-scale SAP S/4HANA transformation, BeMind by BearingPoint achieves productivity improvements of 20 to 30 percent while maintaining rigorous governance and security standards.

Game-changing improvements in effort, time, and quality

BeMind by BearingPoint delivers measurable impact across three key dimensions:

  • Effort reduction: BeMind automates and optimizes much of the manual work, from writing user stories and generating project documentation content to configuration and testing. Tasks that once took days can now be completed in minutes, freeing teams to focus on validation, innovation, and higher-value analysis.
  • Time compression: In time-critical SAP programs, BeMind by BearingPoint’s automation translates directly into shorter project timelines. By reducing delivery effort by 20 to 30 percent, organizations accelerate every phase of their transformation and achieve faster time-to-value, minimizing the risks associated with prolonged transformations.
  • Quality improvement: BeMind by BearingPoint enforces consistency and accuracy through integrated quality-assurance mechanisms, reducing rework and enhancing reliability across every phase of delivery. The platform reviews code, cross-checks functional specifications, and ensures that documentation aligns with client-specific standards.

“BeMind by BearingPoint is built on a robust, enterprise-grade architecture that leverages advanced AI to automate and optimize SAP processes,” said Matthias Roeser, Global Leader Technology at BearingPoint. “By integrating intelligent, adaptive technology directly into our delivery model, we ensure that every solution is secure, scalable, and tailored to our clients’ technology landscape. This marks a significant leap forward in how technology drives transformation and value in SAP projects.”

BeMind by BearingPoint marks a decisive evolution in SAP transformation

By merging human expertise with AI precision, the platform redefines how complex SAP programs are delivered, making them faster, smarter, and more consistent. With proven results across global clients, BeMind is setting a new benchmark for how organizations achieve excellence and scale in digital transformation.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach that transforms businesses using technology intelligently. The firm operates across three core units: Consulting, Products, and Capital. Its Consulting services focus on selected areas, combining business and technology expertise with profound industry knowledge. The Products unit provides IP-driven solutions and managed services for business-critical processes. Capital delivers deal advisory and transaction services. In addition to its core operations, BearingPoint runs two joint ventures: Arcwide, a JV with IFS, which specializes in business transformation based on IFS technology, and BearingPoint North America, a JV with ABeam, which is dedicated to consulting excellence and business transformation built on SAP.

BearingPoint serves many of the world’s leading companies and organizations. Together with its strategic alliance partner ABeam Consulting, the firm brings together 15,000 professionals and supports clients in over 70 countries, delivering seamless business transformation with sustainable impact.

BearingPoint is a certified B Corporation, driven by a strong sense of purpose – today and into the future.

For more information, please visit:

Homepage: www.bearingpoint.com
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/bearingpoint

