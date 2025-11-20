Sage Advisory Expands International Reach Through Strategic Collaboration with inCadense

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sage Advisory (“Sage”), an independent investment management firm, today announced a strategic collaboration with inCadense to bring Sage’s institutional-quality investment strategies to international markets. This partnership leverages inCadense’s open-architecture, multi-custody technology platform to deliver turnkey cross-border solutions, making Sage’s multi-asset, ETF, and fixed income SMA portfolios accessible to wealth advisors, family offices, and financial intermediaries across Latin America, Asia Pacific, and other global regions.

“Sage’s vision has always been to bring institutional-quality multi-asset, fixed income, and OCIO strategies to a broader audience. Our collaboration with inCadense is the next step in making our investment solutions available globally," Bob Smith of Sage. Share

Through this collaboration, Sage is transforming its ETF, fixed income, and OCIO multi-asset strategies into offshore separately managed accounts via the inCadense International Turnkey Asset Management Platform (iTAMP). Working alongside inCadense’s RIA affiliate, iH2 Advisors & Company, Sage will offer flexible managed account formats designed specifically for non-U.S. investors.

“Sage’s vision has always been to bring institutional-quality multi-asset, fixed income, and OCIO strategies to a broader audience,” said Bob Smith, President and Chief Investment Officer of Sage Advisory. “Our collaboration with inCadense is the next step in making our investment solutions available globally. By combining our disciplined investment process with inCadense’s agile technology, we can scale implementation across custodians and currencies while maintaining efficiency and transparency.”

“At inCadense, our goal is to connect high-conviction managers like Sage with the infrastructure and investment overlay services needed to reach a broader investor base,” said Stephen M. Hagan, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of inCadense. “Sage brings a disciplined investment process and proven performance record, and our platform ensures those capabilities can be delivered efficiently across custodians, currencies, and jurisdictions — without sacrificing precision or control.”

The partnership enables global delivery of Sage’s model portfolios through iTAMP, integrating Sage’s investment expertise with inCadense’s digital managed account ecosystem. Advisors and institutions will benefit from streamlined pre-trade compliance, implementation, and operations across markets, as well as automated reconciliation, data integration, and tailored reporting for enhanced transparency.

About Sage Advisory

Founded in 1996 and based in Austin, Texas, Sage Advisory is an independent, employee-owned investment management firm providing institutional-grade investment strategies across fixed income, equity, and multi-asset portfolios. Sage is recognized for its commitment to responsible investment, innovation, and risk-aware portfolio construction. For more information, visit http://www.sageadvisory.com.

About inCadense

inCadense empowers asset and wealth managers to design and deliver managed account solutions for international investors. Its digital turnkey iTAMP platform supports customization of SMAs, UMAs, and model portfolios, unlocking access to global mandate investing by individuals, family offices, and asset owners. Registered investment adviser affiliate iH2 Advisors & Company serves as overlay manager on iTAMP. Through open architecture and seamless connectivity across global custodians, asset classes, and jurisdictions, inCadense enables managers to launch new investment products efficiently, scale their businesses across borders, and enhance client outcomes. For more information, please visit www.incadense.com.