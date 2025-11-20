Western Metallica Announces Shares for Debt Transaction

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Metallica Resources Corp. (TSXV: WMS) (“Western Metallica” or the “Company”) announces that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement with Gestión de Consensos Socioambientales S.A.C. to settle an aggregate amount of USD $13,648.47 in outstanding debt relating to contractor fees and certain other outstanding obligations through the issuance of an aggregate of 180,000 common shares of Western Metallica (the "Common Shares") at a deemed price of $0.065 per Common Share (the "Shares for Debt Transaction") and a cash payment of USD $6,000.00. The Board of Directors of Western Metallica has determined that the Shares for Debt Transaction is in the best interests of the Company.

Closing of the Shares for Debt Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The Common Shares to be issued pursuant to the Shares for Debt Transaction will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day following the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws and TSXV policies.

About Western Metallica Resources Corp.

Western Metallica is an Ontario registered company with its head office in Toronto, Ontario, trading on the TSXV under symbol WMS. Western Metallica is in the business of mineral resource exploration. Its project interests include its 100% owned Nueva Celti Copper Property in Andalusia, Spain, and three other gold projects located in the “Navelgas Gold Belt” in Asturias, Spain (Penedela, Valledor and Sierra Alta). Further information can be found at: www.westernmetallicacorp.com

