Visit Bellevue Partners with Wheel the World to Become One of the Most Accessible Travel Destinations in the Pacific Northwest

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visit Bellevue is proud to announce a new partnership with Wheel the World, the leading accessible travel platform dedicated to empowering travelers of all abilities to explore the world with confidence. Through this collaboration, Bellevue reinforces its reputation as one of the most welcoming, barrier-free destinations in the Pacific Northwest, providing verified accessibility information for hotels, attractions, restaurants, and public transportation. For millions of travelers with accessibility needs, inaccurate or inconsistent information remains one of the biggest barriers to travel, and Bellevue’s database on the Wheel the World platform ensures travelers can make informed decisions and experience the destination with ease, independence, and complete peace of mind.

“Bellevue is shaping our future where we welcome the world, and every visitor can explore with confidence. We’re proud to collaborate with Wheel the World to help ensure that Bellevue is accessible," said Brad Jones, Executive Director of Visit Bellevue. "This partnership allows us to provide clearer information and content about our accessibility, offer more inclusive ways for visitors to travel and explore, have Bellevue represented on the world’s largest platform for travelers needing accessibility, and ensure our destination reflects the true welcoming spirit of our community."

Bellevue’s dedication to accessible travel goes beyond hotel lobbies and ramps.

Key initiatives include:

Inclusive Public Spaces – City of Bellevue spearheaded the installation of power wheelchair charging stations in six key locations throughout the community, including at Bellevue Botanical Garden. Additionally, the City has installed accessible changing tables at eight public park locations throughout Bellevue. The city also offers a fully accessible grid with sky bridges, motion activated doors, and smooth pathways across parks and central hubs to ensure comfort and independence for all.

– City of Bellevue spearheaded the installation of power wheelchair charging stations in six key locations throughout the community, including at Bellevue Botanical Garden. Additionally, the City has installed accessible changing tables at eight public park locations throughout Bellevue. The city also offers a fully accessible grid with sky bridges, motion activated doors, and smooth pathways across parks and central hubs to ensure comfort and independence for all. Inclusive Adventures, Recreation and Outdoors Experiences – Bellevue offers easy access to thrilling adventures, such as an accessible zipline course at the new Bellevue Adventures Aerial Park, adaptive kayaking at Meydenbauer Bay Park in Downtown Bellevue, adaptive cycling through Outdoors for All that has one of the largest adaptive bike fleets in the country, adaptive hiking trails, workout classes, tennis centers, aquatics center and so much more.

These initiatives reflect Bellevue’s philosophy that accessibility is not an added amenity but a core part of the visitor experience. Travelers can find more details and even full travel and family-focused itineraries in the official Visit Bellevue Accessibility Guide: https://www.visitbellevuewa.com/plan/accessibility/.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the incredible work being done in Bellevue. With over 1.2 billion people in the world living with a disability, this is not a niche market - it’s a reality the travel industry can no longer overlook. Bellevue is proving that accessibility isn’t just the right thing to do - it’s the smart thing to do,” says Sofia Bravo, Head of Customer Experience at Wheel the World.

“With 25 verified partners already on board and thousands of accessibility data points collected, this destination is truly setting a standard. What makes this even more meaningful is how many of these businesses have completed the Wheel the World Academy, showing a genuine commitment to offering better, more inclusive experiences. The energy and dedication from Visit Bellevue and their partners is inspiring - and with a second round of 25 more businesses in motion, we know this is just the beginning.”

The Wheel the World badge of approval serves as a trusted mark of recognition, affirming that Bellevue has developed its accessible travel offerings thoughtfully, thoroughly, and to the highest standards. As part of the program’s initial phase, Bellevue businesses that passed the rigorous verification process underwent an on-site assessment, measuring door widths, restroom clearances, ramp slopes and elevator access to ensure travelers receive accurate, actionable and trusted information. Wheel the World’s online platform, allows users to filter by accessibility needs such as step-free access, roll-in showers, braille signage, or assistive technology availability.

Travelers can explore these verified listings or book accessible stays directly on Wheel the World’s Bellevue page: WheeltheWorld.com/Accessible-Travel/USA/Washington/Bellevue.

