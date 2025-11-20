Cohesity Establishes Strategic Collaboration Agreement With AWS to Advance AI-Powered Cyber Resilience at Scale

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cohesity, the leader in AI-powered data security, announced today that it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to expand its use of advanced AWS technologies to help customers protect, backup, and recover data at scale. This agreement reinforces AWS and Cohesity's shared commitment to built-in data security, enterprise-grade resilience, and data-driven innovation.

“Deepening our collaboration with AWS and taking this powerful step forward in our shared vision to deliver cyber resilience to organizations everywhere is great news for the industry,” said Sanjay Poonen, CEO and president, Cohesity. “By integrating Cohesity’s AI-powered data security capabilities with the secure-by-design, scalable global infrastructure and powerful AI capabilities of AWS, we will provide customers with even more effective options to confidently secure their data, keep it resilient, and leverage it to fuel business priorities.”

"AWS customers want to do two things with their data: keep it protected and put it to work,” said Matt Garman, CEO at AWS. “This collaboration with Cohesity helps them do both by using the global infrastructure and AI technologies of AWS to help customers safeguard their critical data and power their AI and analytics initiatives. Together we are transforming backup data from idle storage into a driver of innovation.”

In today’s threat-intensive, AI-driven landscape, organizations must stay ahead of rapidly evolving data security and management challenges. The expanded collaboration between Cohesity and AWS enables organizations to address these needs with enhanced cyber resilience, data intelligence, and operational agility.

Rapid, cost-effective cloud backups: Building on Cohesity's industry-leading backup compatibility across 1,000+ data sources, Cohesity delivers native integration with AWS services including Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), and Amazon DynamoDB. Enterprise-grade deduplication and compression reduce storage costs while maintaining rapid recovery capabilities, enabling customers to protect workloads—from on-premises infrastructure to cloud environments—through a single, unified platform.

Immutable cyber vaults on AWS: Cohesity enables enterprises to deploy regulatory-grade cyber vaults across AWS—spanning 36 regions worldwide—ensuring backup data remains geographically isolated, tamper-proof, and instantly accessible for recovery. Through AWS-native immutability controls and private network isolation, organizations can meet stringent compliance requirements while protecting against ransomware attacks that compromise production environments.

AI-ready data lake for unstructured data: Cohesity transforms backup data into strategic business assets on AWS by making protected data immediately accessible for analytics and AI initiatives. Through Cohesity Gaia, a generative AI assistant, enterprises can unlock insights from petabytes of unstructured data—from file shares to SaaS applications—while maintaining strict governance and security controls.

“We are delighted to see this strategic collaboration agreement between AWS and Cohesity because it will help mutual customers like Delta,” said Dr. Narayanan (KK) Krishnakumar, Chief Technology Officer, Delta Air Lines. "We believe that together, AWS and Cohesity will continue to bring strong services to market that will strengthen data resilience and help position data and AI at the core of delivering reliable, innovative experiences for customers.”

“Data protection and compliance are top priorities for us,” said Kevin Lomax, Director, Technical Services, Pearl River Community College. “Cohesity and AWS enable us to meet those requirements while accelerating our modernization journey. The ability to manage and recover data quickly across AWS regions gives our teams both peace of mind and agility.”

This collaboration underscores the value of Cohesity and AWS in delivering flexibility and unlocking greater business value for customers across diverse industries. For more information, please visit: https://www.cohesity.com/solutions/aws/.

About Cohesity

Cohesity protects, secures, and provides insights into the world’s data. As the leader in AI-powered data security, Cohesity helps organizations strengthen resilience, accelerate recovery, and reduce IT costs. With Zero Trust security and advanced AI/ML, Cohesity Data Cloud is trusted by customers in more than 140 countries, including 70% of the Global 500. Cohesity is also backed by industry leaders such as NVIDIA, Amazon, Google, IBM, Cisco, and HPE.

Cohesity is certified as a Great Place to Work in multiple countries. Follow Cohesity on LinkedIn and visit www.cohesity.com to learn more.