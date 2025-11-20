Iowa Trust and Savings Bank Selects Teslar Software to Modernize Lending Operations and Streamline Document Workflows

EMMETSBURG, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iowa Trust and Savings Bank is partnering with Teslar Software to enhance efficiency and transparency across lending and credit administration processes. The partnership will support the bank’s efforts to modernize operations through a paperless, centralized system that simplifies document management and improves visibility.

Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Emmetsburg with additional locations in Clive, Panora, and Sac City, Iowa Trust and Savings Bank is a community-focused institution known for “real people doing real banking.” The bank’s story reflects steady, Iowa-rooted growth built on strong relationships and a personal approach to customer service.

To help support these priorities, the bank will begin by implementing Teslar’s Exceptions Tracking and Construction solutions, followed by Pipeline and secure customer portals.

“Something I’m most looking forward to with Teslar is having one spot to find all our documents. Tying Teslar directly to our core and imaging systems will make it easier for our teams to get what they need when they need it,” said Sara Bonnstetter, Vice President – Loan Administration Officer at Iowa Trust.

“Teslar’s inspection tools will streamline how we get information in and out of our core. Combined with clear visibility into our exceptions tracking, that transparency will save time for lenders and back office teams alike,” said Tim Bonert, Vice President – Commercial Lending.

The partnership supports Iowa Trust’s goals of reducing manual exception aging, accelerating construction draw turnaround times, minimizing dependencies on shared folders and email, and creating better visibility for both lenders and operations teams.

“From a credit standpoint, I’m looking forward to Teslar’s Exceptions tools so we can easily track what we have and what we still need. Right now, when we need something, we go look for it in the moment. Teslar will streamline how we gather and manage the financial data we need,” said Jason Tuel, Vice President at Iowa Trust.

About Iowa Trust and Savings Bank

Iowa Trust believes in real people doing real banking. We are built on a foundation of strong relationships between the people we serve, the communities we live in and the employees who represent our financial institution.

Visit www.iowatrustbank.com to learn more.

About Teslar Software

Teslar Software simplifies banking operations by making complex processes seamless. Our platform equips community banks with tools to streamline operations, fix exceptions, enhance compliance, and deliver personalized service. Teslar bridges the gap between tradition and innovation, helping banks thrive in a competitive market.

Visit www.teslarsoftware.com to learn more.