Domo and Formula 1 Driver Alex Albon Join Forces to Showcase the Power of Data and How it Helps Drive Performance

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), the AI and Data Products Platform company, today announced a new partnership with Alex Albon, the Formula 1 driver whose precision, adaptability, and analytical mindset have made him one of the sport’s most respected competitors. The collaboration is designed to showcase how data powers performance: on the track, in business, and beyond. Launching Las Vegas race weekend, the partnership will run through the 2026 season and feature behind-the-scenes storytelling with Alex, data-driven fan experiences across his digital platforms, and integrations that reveal how insight and instinct combine to drive success.

As both a racer and business leader, Albon exemplifies precision, adaptability, and calm under pressure, traits honed by the same data-driven discipline that fuels success in modern racing and business alike. The partnership will connect Domo’s enterprise data expertise with Albon’s world of high-performance analytics, showing how a focus on insights from data, AI, and human instinct combine to drive measurable results.

“Racing is a masterclass in how data transforms performance,” said Josh James, Founder and CEO of Domo. “Every team, every driver, every decision is backed by billions of data points, and that same principle applies to the world’s best businesses. Alex embodies the perfect intersection of human instinct and data-driven intelligence. Together, we’re going to show what’s possible when performance is powered by data.”

Throughout 2025 and 2026, Domo and Albon will collaborate on a series of “Driven by Data” global initiatives, including:

Exclusive “Full Throttle Intelligence” content that explores how data drives decision-making on and off the track.

that explores how data drives decision-making on and off the track. Interactive experiences at Domo’s flagship Domopalooza 2026 event, where attendees will engage in real-time racing simulations powered by Domo.

at Domo’s flagship Domopalooza 2026 event, where attendees will engage in real-time racing simulations powered by Domo. VIP hospitality opportunities , where Domo guests will join Albon at select 2026 Formula 1 races for exclusive, behind-the-scenes access and meet-and-greet experiences.

, where Domo guests will join Albon at select 2026 Formula 1 races for exclusive, behind-the-scenes access and meet-and-greet experiences. Brand presence and digital integrations across Albon’s channels, bringing fans closer to the action and behind-the-scenes analytics.

“When I race, every fraction of a second matters, and data is critical in helping find that last piece of performance,” said Alex Albon. “I rely on it each time I get on track. Partnering with Domo feels natural because we share the same obsession with improvement, precision, and performance. Whether it’s racing or business, the right insights can be the difference between good and great.”

Together, Domo and Albon are bringing to life a shared belief: that success today (whether in a Grand Prix or in a boardroom) belongs to those who can quickly move from data to insight to action.

“We’re proud to bring together two forces shaping the future: Alex Albon’s competitive drive and Domo’s data innovation,” said Aidan Lyons, CEO at FanCapital. “Together, they’re turning insights into impact, and redefining what’s possible in Formula 1 and fan engagement.”

About Domo

Domo is an AI and Data Products platform that helps companies of all sizes leverage data and AI to drive value in today’s data-driven world. Built around our customers’ preferred data foundation, powered by our award-winning Domo.AI solution, and enriched with our partner ecosystem, the Domo platform enables users to prepare, visualize, automate, distribute, and build end-to-end data products that provide solutions across the entire data journey. From hydrating your data foundation to building fully embedded applications that can be shared with your employees and customers to deploying AI models across a variety of providers, Domo gives users the ability to build data products that generate measurable value for the business.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

About FanCapital

FanCapital powers a next-generation fan engagement platform for world-class teams, leagues, and athletes. Designed to grow audiences, deepen fan relationships, and drive revenue, the company combines deep roots in sports marketing with a sharp understanding of the evolving digital landscape. FanCapital specializes in crafting fan-first experiences that cultivate loyalty, shape narratives, and deliver measurable results. Its approach is anchored in four core pillars: Grow. Capture. Engage. Monetize. Learn more at fan-capital.com.