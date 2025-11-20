ASGN Incorporated Announces Plan to Transition to Everforth

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN), a leading provider of IT services and solutions to the commercial and government markets, today announced its plan to transition to Everforth, a new parent brand that will unify its six current brands – Apex Systems, Creative Circle, CyberCoders, ECS, GlideFast, and TopBloc – under a single, dynamic identity.

This move marks a significant milestone in ASGN’s ongoing evolution. By merging complementary strengths and resources under the Everforth brand, the Company is positioned to deliver greater value to clients, deepen collaboration with partners, and drive operational efficiencies across its enterprise.

“We are excited to introduce Everforth to the market,” said Ted Hanson, Chief Executive Officer. “The transition to the Everforth brand reflects our commitment to continuous progress and sets the stage for even greater impact. With a unified identity, we can sharpen our focus on what matters most, supporting our clients and their organizations as they navigate change and seize new opportunities.”

Hanson continued, “Our clients face increasingly complex challenges and are asking us to take a more strategic role within their organizations. Bringing our businesses together enhances our ability to deliver comprehensive technology and digital engineering solutions, helping organizations not just adapt, but thrive.”

A Thoughtful Transition Plan

During the transition to Everforth, ASGN will continue to operate under its existing commercial and government brands. Clients, partners, and suppliers alike can expect a seamless transition, as the same trusted teams lead with greater resources and enhanced collaboration across solutions and industries.

Shiv Iyer, President, commented, “A rebrand is more than a name or logo. It’s about celebrating our past achievements while building a purposeful path forward. Everforth is our next chapter, and we are looking forward to taking this step in our journey.”

Enhancing Shareholder Value

Everforth signifies a commitment to sustained growth for all stakeholders. For clients, the streamlined brand clarifies and strengthens the Company’s market position, enabling deeper cross-disciplinary expertise. Partners and suppliers will benefit from simplified relationships and expanded opportunities to participate in transformational initiatives. Investors will see improved efficiency and scale, increased cross-selling potential, and a continued focus on topline growth and margin expansion.

“Our new brand will deliver greater value not just to our clients and partners, but also for our investors,” Hanson commented. “Further supporting this commitment, our Board of Directors has authorized a new $1 billion share buyback plan, the largest in our Company’s history, reinforcing our dedication to maximizing shareholder value.”

ASGN’s transition to Everforth will take place in the first half of 2026. For additional details, please visit go-everforth.com.

About Everforth

Everforth is a leading technology and digital engineering company that helps organizations adapt, innovate, and thrive in a world of constant change. Our six solution areas — AI & data, cloud and infrastructure, digital engineering, customer experience, cybersecurity, and enterprise platforms — accelerate time to value for our commercial and federal clients. Powered by proprietary assets, accelerators, and proven expertise, Everforth turns complexity into progress and delivers measurable outcomes.

Everforth: Adapt and Thrive. Learn more at go-everforth.com.

