The NRP Group and PointOne Holdings Celebrate Grand Openings of Adria and Maren, Two Neighboring Communities Bringing High-Quality Housing to Venice, Florida

VENICE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The NRP Group, a vertically integrated, best-in-class developer, builder and manager of multifamily housing and PointOne Holdings, a real estate investment firm, today announced the grand openings of Adria and Maren, two distinct residential communities totalling 665 units in Venice, Florida. Both properties were designed to address the region’s rising demand for high-quality housing, combining thoughtful design and Mediterranean-inspired architecture with proximity to major employment, healthcare and leisure destinations.

“With rapid economic and population growth driving demand for high-quality housing in Venice, these communities were thoughtfully designed to offer upscale living and support individuals and families at every stage of life,” said Ken Outcalt, Principal and President of Development at The NRP Group. “Just minutes from I-75, residents enjoy seamless connectivity throughout the region, while taking full advantage of the comfort, amenities and lifestyle the communities provide. Together, Adria and Maren present a rare opportunity for multi-generational living in the heart of the city.”

Located at 604 and 526 Vistera Blvd, respectively, Adria and Maren residents have direct access to Gulf Coast beaches, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and historic Downtown Venice, filled with boutique shopping, local entertainment and dining options. Residents can also explore the Venice Golf and Country Club, the trails of Sleeping Turtle Preserve North and vibrant community parks.

Designed by Slocum Platts Architects, both communities draw inspiration from Venice’s coastal and Mediterranean roots. Adria features 335 units across two four-story buildings with one-, two- and three-bedroom residences, while Maren comprises 330 units across four four-story buildings with studios to three-bedroom homes. Both communities offer residences with private balconies and include townhome options. The townhomes include three bedroom and 2.5 bathroom layouts, along with two-car garages, private patios and individual entryways. Adria has 36 townhomes, while Maren has 12. The communities boast top-tier finishes including stainless-steel appliances and luxury vinyl plank flooring.

Residents of Adria and Maren will have access to a premium selection of amenities designed for relaxation and engagement, including a Clubhouse Lounge, state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style pool, grilling stations and co-working spaces. Pet-friendly features at both properties include a pet spa and a dog park. Adria will also boast a golf simulator and whiskey room.

PointOne Holdings is the equity partner for Adria and Maren.

“PointOne Holdings is proud to partner with The NRP Group on these developments,” said Ben Colonomos, Principal at PointOne Holdings. “This marks our sixth collaboration with NRP and our first partnership in Florida together — emphasizing our shared commitment to delivering thoughtfully designed, quality housing that meets the needs of today’s renters.”

For more information on Adria and Maren, please visit adriavenice.com and marenvenice.com.

About The NRP Group

The NRP Group is a vertically integrated developer, owner, builder, and manager of best-in-class multifamily housing with a mission to create exceptional rental housing communities for individuals and families, regardless of income. Since its founding in 1994, NRP has developed more than 62,000 apartment homes and currently manages over 30,000 residential units.

Through its disciplined approach to vetting opportunities, NRP has established a track record of delivering impressive returns for investors. The company’s formidable size and depth of talent provide the experience and infrastructure necessary to execute developments of varying degrees of complexity and scope in both urban-infill and suburban locations, including market-rate, affordable, mixed-income, and senior housing.

The NRP Group has been consistently named a largest developer and builder in the U.S. on the NMHC “Top 50” lists, the Top 5 on the Multi-Housing News’ “Top Multifamily Developers” list, named a Top Affordable Housing Developer by Affordable Housing Finance, and has won three NAHB Pillar awards since 2020 for Development, Construction and Ones to Watch. The NRP Group has become the top multifamily developer in the U.S. that creates both affordable and market-rate housing at a national scale. Based on over 30 years of experience and expertise, NRP provides construction and property management services to outside owners and developers. For additional information, visit www.nrpgroup.com.

About PointOne Holdings

PointOne Holdings is a real estate investment firm headquartered in South Florida and Atlanta with properties located throughout the Southeastern United States, Colorado and Texas. The firm has acquired, developed and managed a diversified portfolio of residential and commercial assets valued in excess of $2.4 billion. PointOne Holdings’ core principles are founded on precise investment selection, thorough due diligence, creative deal structuring, strong financial management and proactive and responsive communication. For more information visit www.pointoneholdings.com.