From Air to Plastics: Norsk e-Fuel and Braskem Partner to Turn Captured Carbon into Long-Lasting Products

OSLO, Norway & ROTTERDAM, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Norsk e-Fuel AS, a pioneer in Power-to-Liquid (PtL) technology, and Braskem, a global leader in polymers and biopolymers, have announced a strategic collaboration to explore the possible integration of e-Naphtha into the plastics value chain. This partnership aims to accelerate the development of plastics derived from carbon that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere, reinforcing both companies’ commitment to a circular future.

Norsk e-Fuel is driving the industrial rollout of PtL technology by building large-scale facilities that convert fossil-free electricity, water, and captured CO₂ into synthetic fuels and feedstocks. The company’s plan foresees at least three plants in operation by 2032, with a combined annual capacity of more than 200,000 tons of e-Fuels. Around a quarter of this output could be supplied as e-Naphtha – a versatile feedstock used to produce plastics.

Braskem’s sustainability strategy, “Keeping Carbon in the Loop”, focuses on retaining carbon within products and the economy through renewable, circular, and carbon-optimized solutions. The company already produces I’m green™ bio-based polyethylene at an industrial scale—a renewable plastic made from sugarcane ethanol—and offers mass balance certified solutions for markets where segregated routes are not yet feasible. By potentially processing e-Naphtha into polypropylene and other essential materials, Braskem aims to expand its portfolio with innovative plastics that could have a significantly reduced climate footprint.

“e-Naphtha is more than a by-product; it is a valuable feedstock for creating long-lasting, circular products,” said Lars Bjørn Larsen, CCO of Norsk e-Fuel. “By capturing carbon and embedding it into durable, recyclable materials, we keep carbon in use and out of the atmosphere.”

“Plastics are essential to modern life, and by producing them with captured carbon, we keep that carbon in the economy—not in the air,” said Walmir Soller, Vice President for North America, Europe, and Asia (NAMEA) and CEO of Braskem BV. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to innovation and to building value chains that enable circularity and carbon neutrality.”

The collaboration will focus on developing a framework for integrating e-Naphtha into plastic production, assessing market opportunities, and engaging with customers seeking circular solutions. It also highlights the role of carbon capture utilization (CCU) in creating new value chains for the plastics industry, circulating carbon through products, not emissions.

Norsk e-Fuel in brief

Norsk e-Fuel was founded in 2019 to drive the transition to renewable aviation by establishing the industrial production of sustainable fuels based on CO₂ and water. As project developer, the company is establishing large-scale production sites to deliver synthetic fuels to the aviation industry. Supported by strategic investors and carefully selected partners, Norsk e-Fuel is set to bring Power-to-Liquid production to industrial scale and determined to develop a new value chain for sustainable fuels.

For more information, visit www.norsk-e-fuel.com

Braskem in brief

With a global vision of the future oriented towards people and sustainability, Braskem is committed to contributing to the value chain for strengthening the Circular Economy. The petrochemical company’s almost 8,000 team members dedicate themselves every day to improving people’s lives through sustainable chemicals and plastics solutions. Braskem has an innovative DNA and a comprehensive portfolio of thermoplastic resins and chemical products for diverse segments, such as food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, healthcare, and hygiene, among others. With 40 industrial units in Brazil, the United States, Mexico, and Germany, Braskem markets its products to clients in more than 70 countries. For more information, visit www.braskem.com.

