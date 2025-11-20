Starlab, Developer of Commercial Space Stations, Secures Strategic Investment from Janus Henderson

LONDON & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Janus Henderson Group (NYSE: JHG; “Janus Henderson”), a leading global asset manager, and Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: VOYG) jointly announced today that Janus Henderson, on behalf of accounts managed by its advisory affiliates, will make a strategic investment in Starlab Space, which develops next generation commercial space stations.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Houston, Starlab is a global joint venture led by Voyager Technologies alongside partners Airbus, Mitsubishi Corporation, MDA Space, Palantir Technologies, and Space Applications Services, with strategic partners including Northrop Grumman, Hilton, Journey, and The Ohio State University. Starlab’s AI-enabled commercial space station aims to ensure continuous human presence in low-Earth orbit and a seamless transition of microgravity science and research with the retirement of the International Space Station (ISS).

“We are excited to announce our investment in Starlab, a leader in the development of a commercial space station to replace the ISS,” said Jonathan Coleman, Small Cap Growth Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson. “We have strong conviction that Starlab has the best design, lowest cost profile, and most compelling business model of any of the contenders vying to replace the ISS after its de-orbit in 2030. The US-led global partnership is a distinctive model that makes the business a more attractive partner to NASA and international space agencies. As an investor in multiple strategic backers of Starlab, Janus Henderson looks forward to working closely with Starlab’s joint venture partners and believes their combined expertise, track record, and scale in commercial space mean Starlab is exceptionally well positioned.”

“The investment from a global financial leader such as Janus Henderson is a strong market signal that the commercial space economy is entering a new phase of maturity,” said Dylan Taylor, Chairman and CEO, Voyager Technologies. “This partnership underscores the confidence from customers, partners and financial institutions that Starlab offers the right design, the right team, and the right business model for the post-ISS era. We are building a commercially sustainable, transformative platform, and this investment reinforces that we’re on the path to delivering it.”

Janus Henderson’s heritage in small cap equity investing can be traced back to more than 40 years with the firm’s experienced global equity teams managing more than $40 billion in active small and mid cap equities.1 The firm’s investment team leverages its global presence, extensive research capabilities, and deep sector knowledge to identify promising small cap investments across various geographies and sectors. Janus Henderson’s investment in Starlab builds on its recent investments in other compelling private companies including the firm’s previously announced investment in Kardium Inc., the developer of the Globe® Pulsed Field System – an innovative treatment for atrial fibrillation (AF).

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Group is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping clients define and achieve superior financial outcomes through differentiated insights, disciplined investments, and world-class service. As of September 30, 2025, Janus Henderson had approximately US$484 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 25 cities worldwide. The firm helps millions of people globally invest in a brighter future together. Headquartered in London, Janus Henderson is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

About Voyager Technologies

Voyager Technologies is a defense and space technology company committed to advancing and delivering transformative, mission-critical solutions. By tackling the most complex challenges, Voyager aims to unlock new frontiers for human progress, fortify national security, and protect critical assets from ground to space. For more information visit: voyagertechnologies.com and follow on LinkedIn and X.

About Starlab

Starlab Space is a U.S.-led, global joint venture among Voyager Technologies (NYSE: VOYG), Airbus, Mitsubishi Corporation, MDA Space, Palantir Technologies, and Space Applications Services, with strategic partners including Hilton, Journey, Northrop Grumman, and The Ohio State University. Starlab is developing a next-generation, AI-enabled commercial space station, aiming to ensure continued human presence in low-Earth orbit and a seamless transition of microgravity science and research alongside the retirement of the International Space Station. Starlab’s advanced, user-driven design and robust capabilities make it a premier platform for scientific discovery and technological advancement in space. For more information, visit starlab-space.com.

1 As of September 30, 2025.