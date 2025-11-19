Perficient and Swantide to Disrupt Traditional Salesforce Service Delivery with AI-First Partnership

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perficient, the global consultancy transforming the world’s most innovative companies through AI-first solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Swantide, an AI-powered Salesforce automation and implementation platform. The move amplifies Perficient’s commitment to accelerate Salesforce value realization for clients by improving development productivity by up to 40 percent, while reducing cost of ownership, improving quality, and accelerating go-live timing.

The rise of AI-driven development is fundamentally reshaping how companies deploy technology. Perficient and Swantide are disrupting Salesforce service delivery by embedding AI throughout the entire delivery cycle, reducing labor-intensive administrative tasks and driving more consultative, innovative, outcomes-focused engagements.

The announcement builds on the momentum of Perficient’s expanding Salesforce practice, which includes its recent 360-degree partnership with Salesforce and the strategic acquisition of Kelley Austin. The partnership with Swantide strengthens Perficient’s ability to deliver smarter, scalable solutions while empowering its internal teams to evolve delivery models and lead in an AI-first services landscape.

“Our partnership with Swantide is another significant investment Perficient is making to bring disruptive, AI-driven Salesforce capabilities to our clients,” said Megan Glasow, vice president of Perficient’s Salesforce practice. “Our clients are under increased pressure to deliver faster outcomes with AI, and customer expectations around value and experience are rising. This partnership transforms how we deliver Salesforce services, accelerating time to revenue for our clients, and helping them achieve greater return on their investment. AI-driven development is a catalyst for accelerated innovation. This is an investment in our people as much as it is in our clients’ success, equipping our teams with the tools and skills to lead this transformation in the market.”

“Perficient’s bold vision for the future of Salesforce services, and their passion for delivering client value through reduced cost of Salesforce ownership, aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify and accelerate CRM operations through AI,” said Taylor Lint, Swantide CEO and Founder. “We’ve been in the field alongside Perficient meeting with clients, and one consistent theme stands out: the urgent need for scalable AI infrastructure to support Salesforce deployments. Our partnership presents a real pragmatic approach that will empower organizations to scale faster, cut costs, and unlock the full potential of their Salesforce investments.”

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Efficiency Gains: Reduces implementation effort by 30-40%, delivering measurable value for clients.

Reduces implementation effort by 30-40%, delivering measurable value for clients. Revenue Enablement: Improves forecasting accuracy, pipeline health, and operational efficiency for sales and revenue teams.

Improves forecasting accuracy, pipeline health, and operational efficiency for sales and revenue teams. Value Maximization: Lowers CRM management costs, helps organizations overcome technical debt, and boosts ROI from existing budgets.

Lowers CRM management costs, helps organizations overcome technical debt, and boosts ROI from existing budgets. AI-Driven Development: Automates Perficient’s admin and developer tasks, freeing resources for strategic initiatives.

Automates Perficient’s admin and developer tasks, freeing resources for strategic initiatives. Market Expansion: Strengthens Perficient’s position in the Salesforce ecosystem, bringing increased value-add services to clients.

Strengthens Perficient’s position in the Salesforce ecosystem, bringing increased value-add services to clients. Workforce Development: Supports Perficient teams in skilling and reskilling around AI-first service delivery.

Learn more about Perficient's Salesforce expertise, which spans more than 3,000 Salesforce implementations.

About Swantide

Swantide is the AI infrastructure layer powering enterprise software implementations and ownership. We are backed by Menlo Ventures, Scribble Ventures, Neo, Village Global, and Burst Capital. Learn more at swantide.ai.

About Perficient

Perficient is the global AI-first consultancy. We’re builders—obsessed with outcomes and powered by pragmatism—and, through speed and agility, we help the world’s most innovative companies and admired brands boldly advance business. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.