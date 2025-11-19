StackAdapt Expands ABM Ecosystem With New Integrations From Bombora, Lead Forensics, and Leadspace

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StackAdapt (www.stackadapt.com), the leading technology company in advertising and marketing, today announced expanded Account-Based Marketing (ABM) capabilities through new integrations with Bombora, Lead Forensics, and Leadspace. These partnerships represent a major step in unifying premium intent, firmographic, and technographic data within a single platform. Unlike legacy models that rely on intermediaries, StackAdapt’s direct integrations provide frictionless access to premium B2B data within a single, self-serve platform.

The result is a more powerful way for B2B marketers to identify, engage, and convert high-value accounts with greater accuracy and global scale. Together, these integrations improve targeting accuracy, simplify execution, and expand the global reach of ABM campaigns, giving in-house teams and agencies the flexibility to move faster and deliver measurable results. StackAdapt’s ABM ecosystem was built for activation—not just analysis—enabling marketers to move from insight to impact in a single workflow.

With the combined capabilities of these data providers, StackAdapt users can now activate precisely targeted ABM campaigns across channels, including native, display, audio, and connected TV. The enhanced ecosystem allows growth teams to streamline campaign setup, respond to real-time buying signals, and align more closely with revenue teams to drive outcomes faster.

Each integration adds distinct capabilities to the StackAdapt platform, expanding what’s possible for B2B marketers executing ABM strategies at scale.

Bombora brings expanded global targeting, advanced segmentation, and unmatched audience scale, powered by its one-of-a-kind Data Co-op and proprietary B2B identity graph. Through a direct integration with StackAdapt, marketers can build fully custom segments—including Bombora’s industry-leading Company Surge® Intent-based audiences—and activate them seamlessly across channels. For these custom audiences, marketers gain closed-loop, account-level measurement with granular reporting on reach, engagement, and conversion to refine campaigns in real time. These capabilities are now live in StackAdapt, enabling same-day audience activation and performance optimization.

brings expanded global targeting, advanced segmentation, and unmatched audience scale, powered by its one-of-a-kind Data Co-op and proprietary B2B identity graph. Through a direct integration with StackAdapt, marketers can build fully custom segments—including Bombora’s industry-leading Company Surge® Intent-based audiences—and activate them seamlessly across channels. For these custom audiences, marketers gain closed-loop, account-level measurement with granular reporting on reach, engagement, and conversion to refine campaigns in real time. These capabilities are now live in StackAdapt, enabling same-day audience activation and performance optimization. Lead Forensics enhances global targeting and accuracy, enabling marketers to scale campaigns across international markets. With the ability to precisely identify and engage specific businesses using key firmographic attributes such as industry and company size, marketers can more effectively reach key ICP organizations with full account-level reporting attribution and optimize ABM strategies for global execution.

enhances global targeting and accuracy, enabling marketers to scale campaigns across international markets. With the ability to precisely identify and engage specific businesses using key firmographic attributes such as industry and company size, marketers can more effectively reach key ICP organizations with full account-level reporting attribution and optimize ABM strategies for global execution. Leadspace powers StackAdapt with advanced company-level intelligence—including deep technographic and intent data—that enables precise ABM segmentation and targeting for North America-focused campaigns. Leadspace provides a broader, high-velocity view of intent topics and company interest across digital channels. Through seamless integration, joint customers gain actionable, continuously enriched insights to prioritize, engage, and convert high-value accounts across sales and marketing teams, maximizing ROI.

“This elevated partnership unlocks even greater value for StackAdapt customers,” said Mike Burton, Co-Founder and EVP of Strategic Partnerships at Bombora. “Direct access to Bombora’s extensive, customizable, and scalable B2B audiences gives StackAdapt users the power to achieve exceptional results on a global scale.”

“Agencies face constant pressure to move faster and prove ROI without being slowed down by managed services or clunky integrations,” said Ariel Villard, Director of Programmatic & Media at Monks. “This kind of integrated ecosystem gives our teams an immediate edge. We can spin up ABM campaigns in hours, test creative variations, and optimize on the fly while leveraging real-time intent and data signals. It’s exactly the kind of platform agility agencies have been demanding.”

Unlike the many ABM providers that focus solely on data or orchestration, StackAdapt combines premium intent, firmographic, and technographic data with native media activation—all enabling same-day activation and measurement. Users can go from audience creation to campaign launch in one streamlined workflow without relying on custom integrations or third-party syncs. The platform makes it easy for in-house teams and agencies to move quickly, test ideas, and optimize campaigns without managed services. Whether reaching buyers in North America or expanding into global markets, StackAdapt delivers the precision, agility, and scale needed to execute modern ABM campaigns.

“Today’s B2B marketers are under pressure to drive pipeline with fewer resources and higher expectations. We built this ecosystem to meet that challenge head-on by offering more than just data access. It’s about enabling true media activation at scale,” said Michael Shang, SVP of Advertising Technologies at StackAdapt. “By combining rich audience intelligence with native execution, we are removing friction and giving teams the tools they need to move faster.”

These ABM capabilities are now available to StackAdapt clients across North America and select global markets.

About StackAdapt

StackAdapt is the leading technology company that empowers marketers to reach, engage, and convert audiences with precision. With 465 billion automated optimizations per second, the AI-powered StackAdapt Marketing Platform seamlessly connects brand and performance marketing to drive measurable results across the entire customer journey. The most forward-thinking marketers choose StackAdapt to orchestrate high-impact campaigns across programmatic advertising and marketing channels. For further information, visit www.stackadapt.com.